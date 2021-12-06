Only Fools And Horses actor Benjamin Smith looks unrecognisable 20 years on from his debut as Damien Trotter in beloved sitcom

Only Fools And Horses' Damien Trotter looks unrecognisable 20 years on from his debut on the much-loved sitcom.

Benjamin Smith, 31, portrayed Damien who is best remembered for wearing tacky gold chains and being a thorn in his Uncle Rodney's side.

The character was the only son of Del Boy (David Jason) and Raquel Trotter (Tessa Peake-Jones), with the couple naming him after the demonic child Damien from The Omen.

Way back when: Only Fools And Horses' Damien Trotter looks unrecognisable 20 years on from his debut on the much-loved sitcom (Benjamin Smith pictured as Damien)

Benjamin played the character from 2001 to 2003 and is virtually unrecognisable from his days on the series.

The actor went on to make appearances in Holby City, Second Sight and Goodnight Mister Tom.

Five years after Only Fools And Horses, Benjamin played Tegs in EastEnders where his character stabbed Jay Mitchell and was later arrested.

In the same year, he played Donny on E4 teen drama Skins and had a role in the film Nowhere Boy.

Now: Benjamin played the character from 2001 to 2003 and is virtually unrecognisable from his days on the series (pictured in the BBC's Accused in 2019)

In 2010, he was cast in the BBC drama Accused while in more recent years he has appeared in Channel 4's No Offence.

In 2019, he starred in Netflix's Resistance, a miniseries which dramatised the events of the Irish War of Independence.

Only Fools And Horses The Musical returned to the West End in October after it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

The comeback was dedicated to late star of the show John Challis who played Boycie on the series and passed away from cancer aged 79 in September.

Roles: Five years after Only Fools And Horses, Benjamin played Tegs in EastEnders where his character stabbed Jay Mitchell and was later arrested (pictured in Accused)

The last show was performed on Saturday, March 14 2020 and the following day, an hour before the curtain was due to rise, it was announced all theatres would close immediately.

Actor Paul Whitehouse, who plays Granddad, revealed the cast were hit hard by the pandemic, with some members finding work in other sectors away from entertainment, to pay the bills.

He said: 'Andy Mace, who plays Mike the Barman and is my understudy for Grandad, got a job as a delivery driver for Asda.

'The pandemic really hit the industry hard and I feel so sorry for the actors, particularly the young ones and people behind the scenes.

'Lots of them worked in restaurants, as well as on stage, and they were shut for a period too. It was really tough.'