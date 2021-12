Another major wirehouse is keeping its compensation largely the same in 2022. In a similar approach to rival firm Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley will make no changes to its compensation grid next year, according to an internal memo this week from the firm’s head of field management, Vince Lumia. While Wells Fargo hasn’t released its 2022 grid, UBS streamlined its system and J.P. Morgan Advisors updated the firm’s model to look more like those of its competitors. The slight shifts at Morgan Stanley will play out respectively in January, June and July in lending, banking, incentives for net acquired assets and team pay.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO