A Charles City man was injured in a two-vehicle wreck about five miles east of New Hampton Thursday afternoon. The Iowa State Patrol says the crash occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Highway 24, near the intersection with Quinlan Avenue. A Chevy Suburban driven by 40-year-old Travis Ihrig of Charles City was traveling east when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck the westbound Peterbilt semi tractor-trailer operated by 38-year-old Sean Brophy of Elma. Ihrig’s vehicle initially hit the dual wheels of the semi and then the attached trailer before striking a cable barrier and several posts in the north shoulder of the highway, coming to rest in the roadway.

IOWA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO