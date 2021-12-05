Try American wine tasting from the comfort of your home

The recent history of American winemaking began with the establishment of tiny family wineries, many of which were founded by persons who worked in fields unconnected to the wine industry at the time. As a result, the United States is now both a producer of wine as well as an importer of wine. Because it is one of the world’s largest consumers of wine, it is not uncommon to read wine recommendations in practically every place, from newspapers to online platforms selling the best American wines in the EU, such as 8wines, or even everywhere social media.

If you are a wine enthusiast, you are already aware that the United States has labels that are deserving of inclusion in your personal cellar due to their numerous worldwide accolades and recognitions. If you can’t plan your trip now and taste them there, you can always order online and bring that American wine flavor to your cozy home.

Since more than 90% of the wine produced in the United States comes from California, where the warm climate and wide diversity of terroirs provide ideal winemaking conditions, you can’t miss tasting a red blend by The Prisoner Wine Company, which is a wine for every occasion. Serve this wine with desserts made from berries or chocolate – the more prosperous the dessert, the better the pairing. A simple bowl of vanilla ice cream garnished with ripe strawberries and a big handful of fresh raspberries works well, too.

And, if you are looking for a classic California Chardonnay, Bread & Butter Chardonnay whose scent is dominated by an outburst of rich tropical fruit, toasted almonds, and undertones of sandalwood. With everything from rich salads to roasting tray fish served with a creamy sauce to lasagna or eggplant parmigiana, this is a wine that can be enjoyed with anything.

Wine production in California has been going on for over two hundred years, and it is unquestionably the area where every possible winemaking technique has been tried and tested. The advent of French oak barrels and stainless steel vats, which enable fermentation temperatures to be controlled, has been the key to the advancements made in winemaking.

There are various ways wine can be described as exceptional. For example, the honor of being hailed as the world’s best wine. For a wine to be called a cultural artifact because it has accumulated over a hundred vintages is another sort of excellence. If it’s the work of a world-renowned winemaker, it can also be a fantastic wine. Alternatively, it could be a great wine because of its exceptional quality. And for you, what is a great wine?