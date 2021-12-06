ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Construction

The ‘NOW’ System Landscape

By Concrete News
concreteproducts.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModernizing the business of ready-mix, part 2 of 3. Managing construction materials is a complicated “now” business. Dozens of independent factors must be tamed to achieve on-time, on-site, on-spec fulfillment. The most complicated is structural ready-mix concrete, which is driven by the real-time NOW factors of need, inventory, manufacturing, perishability and...

concreteproducts.com

Comments / 0

Related
techgig.com

HP Enterprise hiring System Test QA Engineer. Apply Now!

HPE India is looking for freshers for the post of System Test QA Engineer. Candidates from diverse batches are eligible for this role. The eligibility conditions, as well as the application process, are detailed below. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a business unit of Hewlett Packard. The Hewlett Packard Corporate Company,...
SAN JOSE, CA
concreteproducts.com

Holcim-brand mix blends high performance, sustainable characteristics

Holcim bills its DYNAMax product, set for 2022 unveiling in North America and nine overseas markets, as “the ultimate performance concrete, delivering high strength, durability and rigidity with design freedom and sustainability” and imparting “value to all stakeholders across the construction value chain, from architects and designers to homeowners.”. “DYNAMax...
CONSTRUCTION
connectcre.com

Optima Introduces Vertical Landscaping System to Chicago Region

Optima, Inc. broke ground on the six-story, 100-unit Optima Verdana luxury apartment building in downtown Wilmette, IL, on Chicago’s North Shore. The development is the firm’s second new Chicago-area retail and luxury apartment building to break ground in the past year, along with the 198-unit Optima Lakeview scheduled for completion in spring 2022. Optima Verdana plans open to residents in spring 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
euromonitor.com

Exploring the Evolving Landscape of Dermocosmetics

Skin health and wellness, magnified by preventative health concerns, underline growing demand for dermocosmetics. Within the past decade, consumer focus has shifted from the basic concepts of aesthetic beauty to the broader idea of skin health. Wellness, which consumers are increasingly seeking to achieve in their nutritional, physical, and lifestyle habits, is helping to generate demand for dermocosmetics. The latter is designed to promote health and beauty of skin and hair by combining properties of cosmetics products (including but not limited to cleansing, moisturising, beautifying) and those of dermatological products (treating skin and/or scalp concerns). These therapeutic-positioned products are suitable for sensitive skin and claim to offer relief, healing or treatment of specific skin and scalp concerns, such as acne, redness, eczema, hair loss, seborrheic dermatitis, as well as products that can improve health and appearance of skin and scalp.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Management System#Materials System#Materials Management#Erp
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Best Run Company

The media issues list after list of best-run companies, best-managed companies, best companies to work for, and best CEOs. Most of these use dozens of metrics. Some are financial, so they include earnings and revenue growth. Others are based on stock market performance. Still, others are based on consumer satisfaction research. The Drucker Institute is […]
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Construction
University of Florida

CEU Series–Landscape University!

How do you encourage more good bugs in your landscapes? What kind plants can thrive in shady areas? What is the deal with invasive species? Landscapes and waterways are connected? What services are available when the fungus is among us? This six-week webinar series will cover the answers to these questions and more! Continuing education units (CEUs) are also available for individuals that hold a pesticide applicator license.
COLLEGES
targetedonc.com

The Evolving Treatment Landscape of Cholangiocarcinoma

Recent genomic profiling studies revealed that approximately 40% of patients with biliary tract cancers harbor actionable genomic mutations. The advances in the understanding and characterization of biliary tract cancers (BTCs), particularly intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (iCCA), and genomic profiling over the past decade have led to a rapid expansion of available treatment options.
CANCER
concreteproducts.com

Asset gains and carbon cuts equal an extraordinary year

The close of any other calendar might confine this column to revisiting a merger and acquisition wave across ready mixed and manufactured concrete, but 2021 could be remembered as much for carbon dioxide emissions action as cement, aggregate and concrete production investment. On the latter front, stock prices for public...
ECONOMY
concreteproducts.com

Chryso, CertainTeed parent Saint-Gobain to acquire GCP

Sources: GCP Applied Technologies, Alpharetta, Ga.; CP staff. GCP Applied Technologies has entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Saint-Gobain will acquire all outstanding GCP shares in a deal valued at about $2.3 billion. The business combination has been unanimously approved by GCP directors and their counterparts at Paris-based Saint-Gobain, which earlier this year closed on the French parent company of Chryso Inc. and counts among its North American operations the CertainTeed insulation, roofing, siding and veneer stone business.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy