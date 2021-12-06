The ‘NOW’ System Landscape

Skin health and wellness, magnified by preventative health concerns, underline growing demand for dermocosmetics. Within the past decade, consumer focus has shifted from the basic concepts of aesthetic beauty to the broader idea of skin health. Wellness, which consumers are increasingly seeking to achieve in their nutritional, physical, and lifestyle habits, is helping to generate demand for dermocosmetics. The latter is designed to promote health and beauty of skin and hair by combining properties of cosmetics products (including but not limited to cleansing, moisturising, beautifying) and those of dermatological products (treating skin and/or scalp concerns). These therapeutic-positioned products are suitable for sensitive skin and claim to offer relief, healing or treatment of specific skin and scalp concerns, such as acne, redness, eczema, hair loss, seborrheic dermatitis, as well as products that can improve health and appearance of skin and scalp.

