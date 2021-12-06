ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holloman Air Force Base, NM

Drone crashes on runway at Holloman Air Force Base

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. Air Force says an unmanned aircraft has crashed on a runway during takeoff from Holloman Air Force Base in southern New Mexico.

Officials with the 49th Wing say no injuries were reported in the Monday morning crash of an MQ-9 Reaper. Base access was not restricted.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Holloman Air Force Base is located west of Alamogordo next to the White Sands Missile Range. The MQ-9 Reaper drone is a remotely piloted aircraft used for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance as well as targeted missile strikes.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Senate votes to nix Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

The Senate on Wednesday voted to nix President Biden ’s vaccine mandate for larger businesses, handing Republicans a symbolic win. Senators voted 52-48 on the resolution, which needed a simple majority to be approved. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester (Mont.) and Joe Manchin (W.Va.) voted with Republicans, giving it enough support to be sent to the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Meadows suing Pelosi, Jan. 6 committee

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as he faces a likely contempt referral for refusing to cooperate with the panel. In a civil complaint filed Wednesday afternoon, Meadows's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
City
Holloman Air Force Base, NM
Holloman Air Force Base, NM
Crime & Safety
Holloman Air Force Base, NM
Accidents
City
Alamogordo, NM
CNN

Biden set to speak at long-promised virtual 'Summit for Democracy'

Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden is set to participate a virtual "Summit for Democracy" from the White House beginning on Thursday, where he'll host more than 100 participants representing governments, civil society and private-sector leaders. The virtual gathering of leaders is focused on combating corruption, defending against authoritarianism...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Air#Us Air Force#The U S Air Force#Aircraft#Accident#Holloman Air Force#Ap
CBS News

Tiger Woods announces return to golf

Tiger Woods and his 12-year-old son, Charlie, will play in a family golf tournament next week. Woods' return to golf comes less than a year after he was injured in a car crash.
GOLF
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

675K+
Followers
359K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy