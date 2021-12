A rickety storyline can't stop this from grappling back lapsed fans with its open world and nostalgic gunfights. Driving around with three snipers in the back of your jeep is overkill. But the shiny soldier boy of the Halo games has never cared less. This is the prime indulgence of Halo Infinite, the latest of the venerable sci-fi shootybangs. Sweet moments where it's just you, an open country of undulating hillsides, and a truck full of trigger-happy marines. The developers have taken the eponymous second level of the first Halo, in which the big tin fella had to drive about helping his marooned space crew, and they've used it as a mood board for an entire game. Aside from a few gripes, it has worked splendidly.

