ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Player Ratings to the Theme of East Coast Cities

By dnoll5
rockchalktalk.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn honor of playing in New York for the second time this year, today we rate the players according to how awesome or not awesome a city on the east coast of the United States is. Disclaimer: I couldn’t watch this game as close as I wanted to because I was...

www.rockchalktalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBA

Roundball Roundup: Eric Paschall discusses hooping on the East Coast

New Jazzman Eric Paschall spent his formative years near the Mecca. Commuting from Westchester, the third year forward played hoops in Harlem, before shining in college at Villanova (winning a national championship in the process). JP Chunga caught up with Paschall to discuss that and more in this week’s Roundball...
BASKETBALL
thelines.com

NBA Coast 2 Coast Podcast: Player Props For Wednesday, Dec. 1

We have a full slate of games with countless Wednesday NBA player props, including a pair of intriguing Eastern Conference showdowns. The Celtics host the 76ers in a grudge match that will be Joel Embiid’s third game back from a stint on the COVID/Reserve List. The Bucks look to extend their seven-game win streak at home against a Hornets team that scores the most points and allows the most points per game this season.
NBA
phillysoccerpage.net

Player ratings: Philadelphia Union 1-2 New York City FC

Matt Freese – 6 Could have done better on the first goal, didn’t seem like he was set or didn’t see the first shot, pushing the rebound back into danger. Made up for it with a great save on a header a few moments after. No chance on the second goal.
MLS
rockchalktalk.com

Kansas Jayhawks Basketball Predictions: St. John's Red Storm

The Kansas Jayhawks are back in action tonight in a semi-road environment against the St. John's Red Storm. Will fans come away happy with this game, or will there still be more worry about how well this team is coming together?. Take a look at what our staff thinks, and...
SAINT JOHN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
rockchalktalk.com

Jayhawks Cruise Past UTEP

Following a rough ESPN Events Invitational, Kansas went to New York last Friday and took down St. John’s, pulling away in the second half to win by 20. The hope going into Tuesday’s matchup with UTEP in Kansas City was that they could keep things rolling and thoroughly beat some inferior competition.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Chicago

North Carolina, Tennessee And Washington D.C. Added To The Chicago Travel Advisory

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Travel Advisory is now at 40 states, with two states and Washington D.C. added this week “Every state or territory except for Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Texas, and the Virgin Islands are on the Travel Advisory,” according to the Chicago Health Department (CDPH.) Three states in the Midwest, and three of the four states with the highest daily rates of COVID per 100,000 residents in the country are Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan. “CDPH reminds unvaccinated travelers that under the Advisory, they should be tested for COVID before and after travel from...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#New York City#Boston Red Sox#Dc#Italian
rockchalktalk.com

St. John's Preview

Kansas looks to put an uninspired performance at last weekend's ESPN Events Invitational behind them tonight as they face what is likely their second toughest test of the year so far. Technically this is a neutral site game, but since their opponent, St. John's, is located just a short drive from UBS Arena in Elmont, NY, it's fair to say one team has a geographical advantage.
SAINT JOHN, KS
goduke.com

Cole Named AVCA All-East Coast Region

DURHAM – Duke volleyball senior libero Mackenzie Cole earned American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-East Coast Region honors, as announced by the organization Tuesday. Cole collects the honor for the second time in her career after being tabbed ACC Defensive Player of the Year last week. This season, the Oakdale,...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Surfline

December Best Bets for the East Coast and Caribbean

December on the East Coast. Freezing air, plummeting water temps, and nor’easters delivering blinding snow and solid surf, right? Sometimes. But with La Nina settling in for winter again, you’ll want to temper your expectations — especially if you’re expecting big surf and snowy lineups. Since our records began in...
ENVIRONMENT
Lake Oswego Review

Trail Blazers are team, organization in 'transition,' execs say

Hankins, Cronin and Billups met the media Thursday for a 'conversation' as attendance lags and team struggles.The three leading men of the Portland Trail Blazers met with the media on Thursday, Dec. 9, for a "conversation," not a news conference, and coach Chauncey Billups lightened the mood immediately. It's funny, said Billups, who has been on the job for five months and 26 regular-season games. He's the longest tenured among the three. The Blazers recently fired Neil Olshey as president of basketball operations after an investigation into his workplace behavior and replaced him with Joe Cronin on an interim basis....
NBA
rockchalktalk.com

Notebook: Kansas Set For Utep Matchup

It was only a few years ago that Maggie Bowen was in a Kansas volleyball uniform, helping the Jayhawks make their best NCAA Tournament run in program history. Now in her fifth season on head coach Ray Bechard’s staff as director of operations, Bowen is getting a different perspective on another postseason hot streak for KU.
KANSAS STATE
rockchalktalk.com

Notebook: Kansas To Face Pitt in Sweet Sixteen

Kansas dominated the first set to post a 25-13 victory, snapping Creighton's streak of 22 straight set victories that dated to Nov. 7. KU hit .440 and had five blocks to limit the Bluejay attack to .100 hitting. In a battle of Conference Freshmen of the Year, both Norah SIs (CU) and Caroline Bien (KU) had five kills.
KANSAS STATE
rockchalktalk.com

Kansas at St. John’s Open Thread

Kansas and St. John’s meet up in New York City as part of the third annual Big 12/Big East Challenge. Kansas is coming off a 96-83 win over Iona, while St. John’s comes in off a 77-68 OT win over NJIT. It’s about gametime, so... RCJH.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy