Player Ratings to the Theme of East Coast Cities

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Chicago Travel Advisory is now at 40 states, with two states and Washington D.C. added this week “Every state or territory except for Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Guam, Hawaii, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, Texas, and the Virgin Islands are on the Travel Advisory,” according to the Chicago Health Department (CDPH.) Three states in the Midwest, and three of the four states with the highest daily rates of COVID per 100,000 residents in the country are Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan. “CDPH reminds unvaccinated travelers that under the Advisory, they should be tested for COVID before and after travel from...

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO