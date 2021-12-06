ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Prices Continue to Slowly Fall

By Jim Maurice
Power 96
Power 96
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED -- Minnesota gas prices have fallen 2.4 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.12. Gas Buddy says gas prices in...

