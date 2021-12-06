Gas Prices Continue to Slowly Fall

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $2.97 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. Though the price is $1.13 more per gallon compared to last year, it is two cents less compared to last week, and 41 cents less than the national average price for a gallon of gas, according to AAA.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO