Letter to the editor: Support Jim Cogan for open seat on school board

Jim Cogan

I am writing to support the selection of Jim Cogan to replace Jim Reed’s position within Paso Robles Joint Unified School District’s (PRJUSD) School Board. There are many compelling reasons that make Jim Cogan the best choice for this position. Mr. Cogan is a respected leader within our community, and he has extensive experience as a fiscally conservative business and organizational manager. Most important, Mr. Cogan has a demonstrated commitment to PRJUSD’s schools as a parent and as an active volunteer in our schools.

Mr. Cogan also has the support of our community. During the last school board election, Mr. Cogan placed 5th, and he earned over 8,000 votes. This achievement reflects the trust and respect that his community has in his ability to lead our schools in a positive direction. Choosing Mr. Cogan to replace Jim Reed would be consistent with good democratic values by supporting the voter’s choice from our last school board election. I have great faith in the integrity and commitment of Mr. Cogan, and I appeal to our school board to select Mr. Cogan to fill this vacancy.

Sincerely yours,

Dr. Greg S. Goodman

Paso Robles, CA

