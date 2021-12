GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham police are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run accident on Nov. 29. At 9:20 p.m., Gresham police officers responded to the fatal accident at NE Halsey Street and NE 190th Place. The suspect car was traveling eastbound on NE Halsey St. and hit the victim, who was pushing a plastic cart down the road, from behind.

GRESHAM, OR ・ 12 HOURS AGO