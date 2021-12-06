ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Why are flags at half-staff in Colorado? Dec. 6-9

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 2 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Governor Jared Polis ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff starting Monday on all public buildings to honor the life and legacy of Senator Bob Dole.

Flags will remain at half-staff from sunrise until sunset until Dec. 9.

Senator Dole died on Dec. 5 after battling Stage 4 lung cancer since Feb. 2021.

Gov. Polis shared a statement following reports of Senator Dole’s passing:

“Thank you Bob Dole for your public service and inspiring personal experience recovering from almost fatal wounds in WWII and never letting disability hold you back,” said Governor Polis. “My condolences to Elizabeth Dole and the friends and family of Senator Dole. May his legacy live on and continue to inspire the next generation of public servants.”

Gov. Polis’ proclamation followed President Joe Biden’s, which was announced Sunday .

The full text of the President’s proclamation reads:

As a mark of respect for Robert Joseph Dole, a statesman like few in our history and a war hero among the greatest of the Greatest Generation, I hereby order, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset on December 9, 2021.  I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this fifth day of December, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-one, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-sixth.

JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR.

Comments

Rufus Lincoln
2d ago

Didn't care for his politics, but he served his country and did it to the best of his ability. For that I say thank you and RIP. 🙏 🇺🇸

Beth Babson
2d ago

98 years was a long life. RIP. I'll miss this WWII generation my Dad included.

Rose Phillips
2d ago

I liked Dole however did not agree with some of he standing. He had class that is vanishing from the Republican party.

