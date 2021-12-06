ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WV flag order to honor late senator, Pearl Harbor victims

By Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 2 days ago

CHALRESTON, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice has order that all flags be flown at half-staff to honor the late Senator Bob Dole and in commemoration of National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

Gov. Justice issued two proclamations on Dec. 5 and Dec. 3 that order flags to half staff through Dec. 9, 2021.

101-year-old returns to Pearl Harbor to remember those lost

One of the proclamations was ordered by President Joe Biden and affirmed by the Governor and is meant to honor the life and service of Senator Bob Dole. Senator Dole died on Sunday at age 98 . He was a Senate leader from Kansas and a Republican presidential candidate and World War II veteran. Senator Dole died in his sleep after a battle with lung cancer.

The other proclamation was issues by the President on Dec. 3 and affirmed by the Governor to commemorate the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. The U.S. Congress has designated each anniversary of the attack as National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. All United States and West Virginia flags should be flown at half staff on that day.

