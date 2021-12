The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be without starting kick and punt returner Jaelon Darden for some time as he is currently in NFL concussion protocol. If this injury had come about just one week ago, it may not have been a problem as experienced returner/wide receiver Jaydon Mickens was on the Bucs' practice squad. He had held down Tampa Bay's starting role as a returner for about a year and a half, but the Buccaneers opted for the rookie in Darden at the midway point of the 2021 season.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO