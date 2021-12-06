ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis Scott Files Response To Have Astroworld Lawsuit Dismissed

iheart.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTravis Scott does not believe that he should be tied to litigation when it comes to the tragedy of his Astroworld Festival. On Monday (December 6), TMZ obtained documents filed by the rapper, where he denies the claims...

z100.iheart.com

Comments / 18

Slodge
6d ago

What a shock…taking no responsibility for his actions 🙄

Reply
19
T1ynn
5d ago

Sorry but he's not the only preformer that gets people All Riled Up! This was the Greed of the people in charge between double the amount of people that should be there and poor and not enough security !

Reply
2
red sparrow
5d ago

These celebrities will turn their back on their fans, they don’t care about them they only want their money. When fans stop idolizing these celebrities maybe they’ll empathize them.

Reply
2
