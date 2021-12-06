Travis Scott Files Response To Have Astroworld Lawsuit Dismissed

There's a rumor going around that Drake slept with Kylie Jenner behind Travis Scott's back. Maralee Nichols, the woman who has claimed that she is the mother of Tristan Thompson's child, revealed the news on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “You said that you planned to leave Khloe… it wasn’t working and hasn’t been for years and you were retiring from the NBA after this year and planned to leave Cali. And you told me you planned to leave Khloe at Doja Cat’s party in L.A. Flew me and my best friend out. All for why??”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO