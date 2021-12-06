Predators' Ben Harpur: Back from conditioning stint

Milwaukee, WI—Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has reassigned forward Michael McCarron to Milwaukee. Additionally, defenseman Ben Harpur has been assigned to the Admirals on a conditioning loan. McCarron owns 10 penalty minutes in six games with the Predators in 2021-22. The...
The Vegas Golden Knights just wrapped up their road game against the Nashville Predators. After getting blown out in a 5-2 loss against the St. Louis Blues Monday night, the Knights were looking to redeem themselves. Which I can say, they did. The Vegas Golden Knights are a very hard...
In the first meeting between these two division rivals in nearly 21 months, the Colorado Avalanche had no problem handling the Nashville Predators in Denver Saturday night, winning 6-2. In a contentious game, Colorado exploited Nashville’s undisciplined play to prevent back-to-back losses and to notch their seventh victory in their last eight games.
DENVER - Mikko Rantanen scored the third hat trick of his career and Bowen Byram found the net in his return from the injury list Saturday as the Colorado Avalanche bounced back against the Nashville Predators, 6-2 at Ball Arena. Gabriel Landeskog sent a pass straight to an open Byram,...
The Nashville Predators acquired forward Kole Sherwood from the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday in exchange for future considerations. Sherwood, 24, has recorded one assist in 11 career NHL games with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Signed to a one-year, two-way contract this summer by the Senators, Sherwood has totaled four points...
Peter Mrazek insists he felt good when he returned from a groin injury one month ago. He picked up his first win with the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 5-4 victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Oct. 30 but admitted that he felt the injury flare up during his 27-save performance.
It’s easy to understand why Jeremy Swayman appreciates a defensive masterpiece. The Boston Bruins goaltender told reporters he particularly enjoyed the Bruins’ 2-0 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night because of Boston’s commitment to defense. Although Swayman had arguably the best game of his career, saving all 42 shots he faced, he was quick to acknowledge his teammates’ fine performances in the shutout.
MILWAUKEE - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has recalled forward Matt Luff and defenseman Ben Harpur (conditioning loan) from Milwaukee. Luff is tied for first in goals (7) and tied for second in points (16) on the Admirals, his first season...
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has loaned goaltender Ben Bishop to the Texas Stars, Dallas’ top development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL), on a conditioning assignment. Bishop, 35, missed the entire 2020-21 season and has yet to play in...
Blackhawks left winger Jujhar Khaira fell unconscious after sustaining a blindside hit from New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba during Tuesday's game in Chicago. Medical officials carried Khaira off the ice on a stretcher. The incident occurred at the 13:52 mark of the second period, when Trouba drove his shoulder...
Boston Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark was scheduled to start Wednesday’s game before a minor injury caused head coach Bruce Cassidy to change plans and insert Jeremy Swayman. Cassidy, during his press conference Wednesday morning, shared that he did not know what happened with Ullmark but that he “tweaked something.” Cassidy...
HabsWorld.net -- As the Canadiens skated onto the ice for the matchup with the Predators, still looking for their seventh win of the season, their lineup had been yet again altered by injuries. Mike Hoffman was finally back, but both Jeff Petry and Josh Anderson were injured, and Brendan Gallagher and Sami Niku were still out after testing positive for COVID-19.
Mrazek (groin) rejoined the Leafs at practice Tuesday following his conditioning stint with AHL Toronto, Mark Masters of TSN.ca reports. In his one game with the Marlies, Mrazek gave up four goals on 26 shots (.846 save percentage), not exactly a stellar return to the ice. Still, once given final clearance and activated off injured reserve, the 29-year-old netminder should be in the mix for regular starts alongside Jack Campbell.
Dec. 7—Some unintended generosity led to Monday night's visiting Pittsburgh Penguins donating two-thirds of one of the Kraken's better forward lines of late. Brandon Tanev and Jared McCann both spent the past two seasons in Pittsburgh and have been reunited on a line with center Morgan Geekie the past four games. During the three games before Monday's, the trio had outscored opponents 2-0, outshot them 24-17 and out-chanced them 18-11 in even-strength situations according to the Natural Stat Trick advanced analytics website.
Benning (upper body) is considered day-to-day and will not play Tuesday against Detroit, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports. Nashville will be down two defensemen Tuesday with Benning and Mattias Ekholm (illness) both unavailable. Philippe Myers and Ben Harpur are expected to draw into the lineup as replacements. Benning will be a question mark ahead of Thursday's tilt with the Islanders.
The relationship between Jake DeBrusk and the Boston Bruins has finally reached a tipping point, with the forward requesting a trade. The whole situation adds even more uncertainty for a team that already had plenty of question marks.
