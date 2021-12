GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Every college football conference has its pre-arranged relationships with certain bowl games and the Big 12 is no exception. As Fitz explains, the Big 12 stood pat with its bowl lineup in recent years when other conferences did some shuffling, meaning it's time for the Big 12 to refresh its lineup so fans and teams can go to new places. When the new Big 12 comes into place, it may require the Big 12 to seek new games in locations such as Nashville and Las Vegas, but altering the bowl selections is well overdue.

FOOTBALL ・ 3 HOURS AGO