Maryland State

Maryland lawmakers convene for redistricting session

By BRIAN WITTE
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A new congressional map that could enable Democrats to gain a seat and sweep all eight Maryland U.S. House seats was advanced Monday by a legislative committee, which did not act on a separate proposal by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. The committee's 18-6 vote on...

www.sfgate.com

SFGate

Maryland lawmakers override immigrant detention bill veto

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland General Assembly voted Tuesday to override Gov. Larry Hogan’s veto of a measure that bans local jails from being paid by the federal government to detain people on immigration matters in Maryland. Separately, the House approved a new congressional map in a special session on redistricting, sending it to the Senate.
MARYLAND STATE
talbotspy.org

Once-in-a-Decade Congressional Redistricting Effort Will Be the Focus at Special Session

Lawmakers will take swift action on new congressional district boundaries when the General Assembly convenes today in Annapolis for a rare December special session. Partisan tension is expected to run high, as legislators deliberate maps crafted by commissions convened by Republican Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) and Democratic legislative leaders — and consider whether to override the governor’s vetoes of more than 20 bills passed earlier this year.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Annapolis, MD
#Maryland Senate#Legislature#Vetoes#Western Maryland#Ap#Democrats#U S House#The House Of Delegates#General Assembly#Citizens#Republicans#Congressional District#Democratic
