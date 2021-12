The San Francisco 49ers defense is expected to line up tomorrow afternoon minus two of their primary defensive starters, as well as their lone true backup. With the formal but expected addition of Fred Warner to the inactives, along with Dre Greenlaw already having been ruled out for tomorrow’s contest and Marcell Harris a very likely no go due to concussion protocols, the Niners are left with Azeez Al-Shaair as the primary focal point of the linebacking corps.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO