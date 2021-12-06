ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canadiens' Joel Edmundson: Still weeks away from return

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Edmundson's back injury will force him to miss at least a few more...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Rangers and Islanders postponed contest moved to March 17 and is Joel Edmundson a fit on the blue line?

The NHL has rescheduled the New York Rangers versus New York Islanders game that was postponed due to COVID-19 to March 17th. “The NHL has rescheduled the New York Rangers vs. Islanders game at Madison Square Garden – originally scheduled for November 28, 2021 — to March 17, 2022 at 7:00 p.m.,” the teams said in a statement. “All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled game can be used for the rescheduled date.”
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Jake Allen: Tough night in return to action

Allen (concussion) returned to action Wednesday and made 28 saves in a 6-3 loss to the Capitals. He missed four games after sustaining the concussion Nov. 13 in a game against the Red Wings. Allen and the Habs were in tough against the roaring Caps, who are 7-1-1 in their past nine.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Cedric Paquette: Returns to lineup

Paquette had four hits and two blocked shots over 10:18 of ice time in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to Washington. Paquette suited up for the first time since Nov. 9 after missing six games with an undisclosed injury. He was one of the wingers on the fourth line, replacing Michael Pezzetta. Through 11 games, Paquette is still seeking his first point.
HOCKEY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Edmundson
buffalonynews.net

Flyers' Joel Farabee week-to-week with upper-body injury

Philadelphia Flyers forward Joel Farabee is considered week-to-week with an upper-body injury, coach Alain Vigneault said Friday. Farabee sustained the injury following a collision into the boards during the Flyers' 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Wednesday. Philadelphia is mired in a seven-game winless skid (0-5-2). "Medical is...
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Josh Anderson: Out 2-4 weeks

Anderson (upper body) is expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks. Given the timeline, it wouldn't be surprising to see Anderson land on injured reserve in the coming days. The Canadiens called up Laurent Dauphin to supplement their forward depth while Anderson is out.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Jake Allen: Swept away by snowslide

Allen made 30 saves in a 4-1 loss to Colorado on Thursday. He allowed three goals. The Avs came in ornery after an 8-3 smackdown at the hands of the Maple Leafs on Wednesday, and the Habs didn't have much of a response. Allen is a tough activation pretty much every time out. He's 3-5-1 in his last 10 starts, and the team is still reeling after the firing of its general manager and other execs. We recommend using an alternative in your blue paint for now.
NHL
CBS Sports

Stars' Joel Kiviranta: Absent from practice Friday

Kiviranta was held out of Friday's practice session with an upper-body injury, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports. Dallas won't be in action until Monday's clash with Arizona, so Kiviranta will have plenty of time to get back to 100 percent. It's been a slow start to the season for the winger, as he has yet to bend the twine while putting just 13 shots on net in 19 appearances.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Habs
NHL

Canadiens recall Corey Schueneman from Laval

MONTREAL - The Canadiens announced on Friday that they've recalled defenseman Corey Schueneman from the AHL's Laval Rocket. Schueneman, 26, has played 18 games for the Canadiens' minor-league affiliate this season, recording two goals and five assists for seven points. The Milford, MI native has 104 games of AHL experience...
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Laurent Dauphin: Called up from minors

Dauphin was promoted from AHL Laval on Monday. Dauphin hasn't appeared in an NHL game since 2018-19 when he appeared in one game for the Coyotes. With the Rocket this year, the 2013 second-round pick has racked up 11 goals in 18 contests plus another five helpers. With Tyler Toffoli (upper body) unavailable, Dauphin will likely challenge the likes of Cedric Paquette for a spot in the lineup.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Joel Armia: Doubtful Tuesday

Armia is not expected to play in Tuesday's clash with Tampa Bay due to an undisclosed injury, John Lu of TSN.ca reports. Armia logged 14:57 of ice time in Saturday's matchup with Nashville, so it's not immediately clear when he sustained this injury. Still, with just two assists in his last nine outings, the winger's absence from the lineup may go unnoticed by the majority of fantasy players.
NHL
Yardbarker

Canadiens Can Learn & Improve From Rough Week of Losing

The Montreal Canadiens had another week of pain for its fan base playing three games and putting up a record of 0-2-1. One loss was due to a dominant performance by the Colorado Avalanche that left no doubt to the outcome. The other two games were close, one-goal losses to Vancouver Canucks and the Nashville Predators. However, that does little to calm the fans that want more.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
93.7 The Fan

NHL honors Guentzel for big week

Jake Guentzel had a huge week for the Pens including his fourth career hat trick, the Pens forward named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week with the team in Seattle Monday
NHL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Gabriel Landeskog: Seals win in Montreal

Landeskog scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over Montreal. He added three hits and four penalty minutes. Landeskog deposited an empty-net goal with just under three minutes left to seal Colorado's road win, one day after an embarrassing loss to the Maple Leafs. The tally extended his scoring streak to six games, during which he has one goal and seven assists. As a bonus for fantasy managers, he threw in four PIM and is up to a team-high 35 minutes in the box over 18 games, one more minute than he had in 2020 over 54 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Canadiens' Nick Suzuki: Offense returns

Suzuki scored a goal and assisted on another in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay. Suzuki was part of a three-on-two rush and settled a pass that deflected up to his chest before whacking the puck past Andrei Vasilevskiy to tie the game at one goal apiece. He later won an offensive zone draw -- he won four of five draws in the Lightning's end -- and directed the puck back to Mike Hoffman, who wristed a shot through traffic past the goalie. The two points gives him three over the last two games and was his first multi-point effort since Nov. 11. Suzuki, an already vital piece for Montreal, becomes extra important due to several injuries at forward.
NHL
Yakima Herald Republic

Kraken's Brandon Tanev and Jared McCann spent 2 seasons with Penguins, Seattle's Monday opponent

Dec. 7—Some unintended generosity led to Monday night's visiting Pittsburgh Penguins donating two-thirds of one of the Kraken's better forward lines of late. Brandon Tanev and Jared McCann both spent the past two seasons in Pittsburgh and have been reunited on a line with center Morgan Geekie the past four games. During the three games before Monday's, the trio had outscored opponents 2-0, outshot them 24-17 and out-chanced them 18-11 in even-strength situations according to the Natural Stat Trick advanced analytics website.
NHL
Finger Lakes Times

Wild runs winning streak to six games with 4-3 shootout win over Maple Leafs

ST. PAUL, Minn. — If the Wild was flying under the radar, it probably isn't any longer. The team confirmed its emergence as one of the best teams in the NHL on Saturday, outdueling the Maple Leafs, 4-3, in a shootout in front of 18,568 at Xcel Energy Center to extend its season-long win streak to six games while also handing Toronto just its third loss over the last 18 games.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy