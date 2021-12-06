Canadiens' Joel Edmundson: Still weeks away from return

Suzuki scored a goal and assisted on another in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay. Suzuki was part of a three-on-two rush and settled a pass that deflected up to his chest before whacking the puck past Andrei Vasilevskiy to tie the game at one goal apiece. He later won an offensive zone draw -- he won four of five draws in the Lightning's end -- and directed the puck back to Mike Hoffman, who wristed a shot through traffic past the goalie. The two points gives him three over the last two games and was his first multi-point effort since Nov. 11. Suzuki, an already vital piece for Montreal, becomes extra important due to several injuries at forward.
