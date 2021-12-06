ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

76ers-Hornets: Game Time, Odds, Schedule, TV Channel, Betting Odds, and Live Stream (Monday, December 6th)

 2 days ago
The Philadelphia 76ers (49-23) take on the Charlotte Hornets (33-39) at Spectrum Center. Game Time: 7:00PM EST/4:00PM PST on Monday, December 6th. Live Stream: Watch the game online with fuboTV (free trial). Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can follow the game live on the ClutchPoints...

WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Rod Boone: Hornets Depth Helped Carry Them to Win vs. Hawks

The Hornets came into this weekend looking to get back on track after three straight losses that included one to the lowly Rockets. The team was able to do just that last night with a 130-127 win in Atlanta despite the team being short-handed without three starters, LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier and Mason Plumlee, and one role player in Jalen McDaniels who were all placed in COVID protocols on Saturday afternoon as first reported by Stadium's Shams Charnia.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Three observations from Sixers’ win vs. Hornets

The Philadelphia 76ers took the floor in Charlotte once again Wednesday night for a rematch with the depleted Hornets. Similar to Monday’s matchup, the Hornets managed to hang around and make things interesting. Despite a small push late in the fourth quarter, the Sixers managed to hold on and extend their winning streak to three games. Here are some observations from the victory.
NBA
Ben Simmons Is Reportedly "Broke"

Ben Simmons has been ducking the Philadelphia 76ers this season and he is refusing to play any games. The Sixers are understandably upset about this situation, and as a result, they have been fining Simmons millions of dollars. Essentially, they are withholding his checks, and in the midst of all of this, Simmons has stated that these measures have caused him great mental distress. Needless to say, the situation is easily the messiest to come out of the NBA this season.
NBA
Andre Iguodala’s wife: Christina Gutierrez

Three-time NBA champion Andre Iguodala has been in the league since 2004. He has seen his role go from the top rookie, the best player on the team, the most important sixth man, and a savvy veteran. Throughout all that, Iggy had his partner by his side. Now, let’s focus on Andre Iguodala’s wife Christina Gutierrez.
NBA
NBA Monday best bets: Thunder, Cavs deserve more respect as 'dogs

Magic @ 76ers (-15, 208.5), 7 p.m. ET. How many teams in the NBA really deserve to be giving 15 points to anyone? That list shouldn't include the 76ers, who have lost seven of their last 10 ATS and own just two victories by 15 or more points through their first 20 contests.
NBA
Charles Barkley Claps Back After Scottie Pippen Takes Shots At Michael Jordan

Scottie Pippen has never been one to mince words, but the legendary basketball player has been particularly vocal over the past few weeks. The hall of famer recently marked the release of his memoir, Unguarded, in which he aired some brutally honest thoughts about former teammate Michael Jordan. Pippen has taken shots at Jordan for a number of reasons, from his style of play to his handling of The Last Dance docuseries. Fans and NBA veterans have since shared their own personal thoughts on the validity of his comments. And now, Charles Barkley has clapped back at Pippen with an honest take on the matter.
NBA
What is the recovery time for pneumothorax as CJ McCollum suffers collapsed lung?

We look at the recovery time for pneumothorax as Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum suffered a collapsed right lung…. The Portland Trail Blazers are in the midst of a difficult period having lost six of their past seven games and suffering yet another injury to one of their star players.
NBA
Ricky Rubio’s true feelings on Cavs after getting upset over Timberwolves trade

There used to be a time when Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio was one of the youngest and most promising talents in the NBA. Although he’s not managed to make that jump into superstar status — or even into All-Star territory — what he’s doing this season with the Cavs is making people turn their heads again on the Spanish court general, who landed in The Land following a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves back in August.
NBA
Cowboys vs. Raiders Week 12 (2021): Game time, TV schedule, how to watch, online streaming, radio and odds

The Dallas Cowboys are going into Thanksgiving Day hungry for a win. After their offense was starved of a touchdown last week versus the Kansas City Chiefs, they will want to gorge on points this week. The Cowboys usually feast on lesser teams, and the Las Vegas Raiders are definitely a team heading in the wrong direction after three straight losses.
NFL
3 Coby White trades the Bulls could make to become a title contender

The Chicago Bulls have had a phenomenal start to the 2021-22 season following their big offseason. They are 14-8 on the year and are second in the Eastern Conference. The additions of Lonzo Ball, DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso have been vital to their early-season success. They have paired these players with Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic, creating a solid roster.
NBA
Sam Farber: Oubre Deserves to Start, But Your Not Taking Hayward Out of the Lineup

The Hornets back-to-back the past two days against the Hawks in Atlanta and Philadelphia at home was a tough enough task as it is, but the Hornets' COVID issues made it an even tougher stretch than it had to be. After four key players missed the game on Sunday night in Atlanta, Ish Smith, the team's backup point who had to start the other night due to the scenario that the team is dealing with, was also placed in the NBA's COVID protocol yesterday afternoon, leaving the Hornets even more short handed than they were the night before. That means the pressure was on some of the remaining players to step up and Kelly Oubre Jr. has answered that bell. Oubre had another huge night on Monday, dropping 35 points on 13-24 shooting from the field overall and 6-13 shooting from behind the arc, continuing what has been an extremely successful seven-game stretch for him. In those seven games, Oubre has averaged 25.3 points per game, a team-high during that stretch and it has begun to generate the question as to whether or not he should be considered for a starting role.
NBA
