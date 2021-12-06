ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

AbbVie Updates RINVOQ Indications for the Treatment of RA in the U.S.

By Priti Ramgarhia
smarteranalyst.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiopharmaceutical company AbbVie (ABBV) updated the U.S. Prescribing Information and Medication Guide for RINVOQ (upadacitinib), a selective JAK inhibitor designed to treat adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Reason for Update. On September 1, 2021, a Drug Safety Communication (DSC)...

www.smarteranalyst.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Valneva Strikes Deal To Supply COVID Vaccine to Bahrain, TherapeuticsMD & Amneal Settle Patent Lawsuit, Reata Awaits Adcom

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. EyePoint Announces Commercialization Agreement For Dexycu To Treat Post-Operative Inflammation. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) and ImprimisRx, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: HROW), jointly announced the expansion of their commercial alliance in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WNMT AM 650

U.S. FDA authorizes AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 antibody drug

(Reuters) – The U.S. drugs regulator said on Wednesday it had authorized AstraZeneca’s antibody cocktail to prevent COVID-19 infections in individuals who have weak immune systems or a history of severe side effects from coronavirus vaccines. While vaccines rely on an intact immune system to develop targeted antibodies...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abbvie#Rheumatoid Arthritis#Rinvoq#Dsc#Ra#Tnf#Tipranks
eturbonews.com

New COVID-19 Update: FDA Authorizes New Long-Acting Monoclonal Antibodies

Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for AstraZeneca’s Evusheld (tixagevimab co-packaged with cilgavimab and administered together) for the pre-exposure prophylaxis (prevention) of COVID-19 in certain adults and pediatric individuals (12 years of age and older weighing at least 40 kilograms [about 88 pounds]).
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyChesCo

FDA Approves DARZALEX FASPRO for Patients with Multiple Myeloma After First or Subsequent Relapse

HORSHAM, PA — The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved DARZALEX FASPRO® (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) in combination with Kyprolis® (carfilzomib) and dexamethasone (Kd) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received one to three prior lines of therapy. This approval follows the regulatory submission to the FDA in February 2021.
HEALTH
MarketWatch

FDA authorizes AstraZeneca's monoclonal antibodies for some who can't get vaccinated or are immunocompromised

U.S.-listed shares of AstraZeneca were up 0.3% in after-hours trading on Wednesday after the Food and Drug Administration authorized the company's COVID-19 monoclonal antibodies for pre-exposure prophylaxis in individuals who are immunocompromised or have a history of severe adverse reactions to a COVID-19 vaccine. In both instances, the individuals, who must be at least 12 years old, may not be able to gain protective antibodies through COVID-19 vaccination. This is the first authorization for a pre-exposure prophylaxis therapy in the U.S., though the FDA has already authorized some monoclonal antibodies for post-exposure prophylaxis. AstraZeneca's therapy, Evusheld, pairs two monoclonal antibodies, to be given in separate injections. It may be effective for six months, the FDA said. AstraZeneca's stock is up 10.3% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 has gained 24.8%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Marketing
smarteranalyst.com

vTv Therapeutics Announces Restructuring; Shares Gain

Shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) rose 3.5% in the extended trading session on Monday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced restructuring plans to prioritize its lead program TTP399 and focus its operations. TTP399 Program. TTP399, a novel, oral, liver-selective glucokinase activator, is a potentially transformative treatment for reducing hypoglycemic...
MARKETS
Zacks.com

AbbVie's (ABBV) Rinvoq Meets Goals in Crohn's Disease Study

ABBV - Free Report) announced positive top-line results from a late-stage study, U-EXCEED, on Rinvoq (upadacitinib), a selective and reversible JAK inhibitor. AbbVie’s study enrolled patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease who had an inadequate response or were intolerant to biologic therapy, with over 60% having previously failed two or more biologics.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmatimes.com

CHMP recommend approval for Roche’s COVID-19 therapy

According to clinical data, Roche’s new COVID-19 treatment Actemra/RoActemra lowered mortality risk in critically ill adult patients. Roche have announced the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended extending the marketing authorisation for Roche’s COVID-19 therapy, Actemra/RoActemra (tocilizumab), to include the treatment of COVID-19 in adults who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen or mechanical ventilation.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Johnson & Johnson Posts Additional RSV Vaccine Data

Janssen Pharmaceutical, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), announced additional vaccine efficacy and safety data from its Phase 2b CYPRESS study of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) adult vaccine candidate. J&J shared top-line findings from the Phase 2b trial, revealing it hit its primary endpoint by linking the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

US OKs new COVID-19 antibody drug for high-risk patients

Federal health officials on Wednesday authorized a new COVID-19 antibody drug for people with serious health problems or allergies who can’t get adequate protection from vaccination.Antibody drugs have been a standard treatment for treating COVID-19 infections for over a year. But the AstraZeneca antibody drug cleared Wednesday by the Food and Drug Administration is different. It's the first authorized for long-term prevention against COVID-19 infection, rather than a short-term treatment.People who could benefit from the antibody drug include cancer patients, organ transplant recipients and people taking immune-suppressing drugs for conditions like rheumatoid arthritis. Health experts estimate about 2% to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
smarteranalyst.com

Eli Lilly Receives Emergency Use Nod for COVID-19 Antibody Therapy in Patients Under Age 12

Eli Lilly and Company’s (LLY) antibody treatment has received expanded Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to include certain high-risk pediatric patients under the age of 12. This expansion authorizes the pharmaceutical company’s bamlanivimab with etesevimab as the first-of-its-kind neutralizing antibody therapy to be administered...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

GH Research Posts Data From Treatment-Resistant Depression Trial

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ: GHRS) has reported the outcome of the Phase 2 part of a Phase 1/2 trial of GH001, an inhalable 5-MeO-DMT product candidate for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). The trial met its primary endpoint with 7 of 8 patients (87.5%) in remission at day 7 after dosing. According...
HEALTH
drugstorenews.com

Teva intros generic Brovana Inhalation Solution

Teva is launching a brand-new generic — Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution. The generic of Brovana Inhalation Solution, the product is indicated for long-term use and should be taken two times a day to aid in controlling the symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, the company said. FDA clears...
INDUSTRY
biospace.com

Merck Pauses Two More HIV Trials in Light of Recent Findings

Late Monday afternoon, word hit the wires that Merck was pausing enrolment in two Phase III trials of islatravir (MK-8591), an investigational oral drug intended for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) in people at increased risk of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The news comes just three weeks after Merck paused its...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy