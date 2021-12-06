ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avicanna's Shares Drop On Patent Application For Oral Cannabinoid Technology For Neurological Disorders

By Nina Zdinjak
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cannabis-focused biopharmaceutical company Avicanna Inc. (TSX:AVCN) (OTCQX:AVCNF) (FSE:0NN) revealed Monday that it has filed a provisional patent application in the United States Patent and Trademark Office for novel technology for the treatment of various neurological diseases and disorders. The Toronto-based company noted that oral administration of cannabinoids is the...

Benzinga

Benzinga

