DENVER (CBS4) – Based on the latest weather models, confidence is increasing that Denver and much of Colorado’s Front Range will finally get the first measurable snow of the season later this week. Two storm systems on the West Coast will combine in the coming days and move east toward Colorado. The storm track should be favorable for upslope flow along the urban corridor and therefore snow around Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins Thursday night into Friday. (source: CBS) At this time, accumulation is expected to be light in the metro area with anywhere from a trace to 2 inches in most neighborhoods below...

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO