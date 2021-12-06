ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Around the Table: Indy’s newest restaurants, bars and more

By Ashley Smith
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy foodie Jolene Ketzenberger is back to tell us about new dining spots popping up around the city.

Highlights include:

  • The recent opening of Almost Famous on Mass Ave. , a coffee shop and lunch spot during the day and a music and entertainment spot at night featuring burlesque, drag shows and more
  • Hotel Tango Distillery’s popup, holiday-themed bar in the event space next door called The Foxhole . The bar is open Friday and Saturday nights until Christmas.
  • A coffee shop opening in an abandoned building at 39th and Illinois that was once a car dealership, then a grocery store, and then briefly a brewhouse
Sun King to close Broad Ripple tap room

INDIANAPOLIS — Sun King Brewery will close its Broad Ripple location at the end of 2021. A Sun King spokesperson confirmed the closure, saying the decision was based on the lease ending on the Broad Ripple Avenue building, a rent increase, and construction in the Broad Ripple area. Sun King opened the Broad Ripple tap […]
