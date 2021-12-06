ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oneida County, NY

State Police asking for help finding missing 31-year-old woman

Update Monday: State police report Rosanna Brady has been located in good health. Ava, N.Y. — The New York State Police are asking for help finding...

Man identified in fatal I-690 crash in Geddes

Geddes, N.Y. — A man who died in a car accident on Interstate 690 in Geddes Friday has identified. Michael Englund, 63, from the Syracuse area, died after his car had mechanical issues and was hit from behind by another car in the middle lane of I-690 westbound, Geddes Police Chief John Fall said Wednesday.
More than 50 crashes, cars off the road reported in Onondaga County as drivers deal with snowy, icy roads

Syracuse, N.Y. – More than 50 car crashes or vehicles off the road have been reported in Onondaga County today as drivers try to deal with snow, icy roads. There are so many calls that police are having trouble keeping up. As of 8:30 a.m., there were 20 calls of crashes waiting to be assigned, according to the Onondaga County 911 Center logs.
