State Police asking for help finding missing 31-year-old woman

Syracuse, N.Y. – More than 50 car crashes or vehicles off the road have been reported in Onondaga County today as drivers try to deal with snow, icy roads. There are so many calls that police are having trouble keeping up. As of 8:30 a.m., there were 20 calls of crashes waiting to be assigned, according to the Onondaga County 911 Center logs.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO