Originally Posted On: https://evolvefitwear.com/blogs/posts/organic-yoga-clothes. We know you love your yoga clothes. We also know (because you’re awesome) that you love making choices that leave a positive impact on our environment. I mean, no one has ever said, “there should be more chemicals in the ground”, or “Dang, I wish my water tasted more like pesticides”. Here at Evolve Fit Wear we believe in the ancient yogic principle of ahimsa, or non-violence, which applies to all areas of life – not just the hour a day we spend on our mats.

APPAREL ・ 9 DAYS AGO