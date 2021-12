The Death of Doctor Strange: Spider-Man #1 is out this Wednesday, and we’ve got the official preview of the issue for you here courtesy of Marvel Comics; check it out…. This ain’t Ben Reilly’s first rodeo as Spider-Man, but he’s never had to deal with the death of the Sorcerer Supreme and what it does to New York City. Part of Strange’s will and testament was to ask Spidey to deal with particular problems… Is BEN up to it? Black Cat isn’t a big Ben fan, so is she riding shotgun because she owes Strange to keep an eye on Ben, or to sabotage Ben?!

COMICS ・ 12 DAYS AGO