Editor’s note: Please note that all announcements are published in the order received. Some entries may be edited based on available space. All items should be received by 4 p.m. Sunday of each week and can be submitted by email at sports@journal-news.net, via The Journal’s Virtual Newsroom or website (www.journal-news.net). Please put “end zone” in the subject line of emails. We cannot guarantee any item will run.

BERKELEY COUNTY, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO