Behind Viral Videos

Videos by Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and The Weeknd among YouTube’s top music videos of 2021

Cover picture for the articleWith less than a month to go before we ring in the new year, YouTube is looking back at the biggest music videos of 2021. Among the artists who videos racked up the most views are The Weeknd, Olivia Rodrigo...

Vibe

YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Music Videos Removed From YouTube

Rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again has proven himself to be one of the most bankable young stars in the rap game, with a loyal legion of fans who religiously support his single, music video, and album releases—making the recent purge of the music videos published on his YouTube page even more peculiar. The Baton Rouge native has racked up over nine billion views combined on his YouTube page to date. Yet, his manager, Alex Junnier, has accused YouTube of failing to properly advertise and support YoungBoy’s Sincerely, Kentrell album. View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Akademiks (@akademiks) While...
Hollywood Life

Billie Eilish Is A TikTok Twerking Nurse In Hilarious ‘SNL’ Sketch – Watch

Funny girl! Billie Eilish perfected her twerk in a side-splitting parody of TikTok clips as she played a dancing nurse breaking it down in the hospital. Billie Eilish, 19, proved she can do it all, as she pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live! As both the musical guest and host for the December 11 episode, the “Happier Than Ever” hitmaker gave her fans a real treat in front of the live 30 Rockefeller audience. With a slew of Grammys already under her belt, the real surprise from Billie came from the effortless scene-stealing she did in the sketches, none more so than a hilarious twerking nurse on TikTok.
Register Citizen

How Lil Nas X Singlehandedly Revived the Event Video

A musical trailblazer with a sixth sense of marketing and memes, Lil Nas X helped create the soundtrack of 2021 with the ubiquitous “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” and “Industry Baby.” When it comes to courting virality, the internet-savvy hitmaker is peerless — particularly in the visual medium. By gleefully pushing buttons in the name of social change and self-expression, the 22-year-old has almost single-handedly revived the event video. His ability to harness and build on the resulting publicity makes him Variety’s Innovator of the Year.
Variety

Variety’s Hitmakers With Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey to Stream on Amazon Music’s Twitch

Variety’s “On the Carpet” pre-show from its fifth annual Hitmakers event, presented by Peacock and “Girls5eva,” will be streamed exclusively on Variety.com and on Amazon Music’s Twitch page starting at 11:30 a.m. PT on Saturday.   Variety senior entertainment writer Angelique Jackson and senior culture and events editor Marc Malkin host the red-carpet event live, while senior correspondent Elizabeth Wagmeister and awards editor Clayton Davis report from the Variety Studio.  Music stars will include Billie Eilish and Finneas, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey, Jack Harlow, Normani, Polo G, Kali Uchis and City Girls. The music industry’s biggest executives will also...
Entrepreneur

Here's What Video Marketers Can Learn From Lil Nas X

Social media marketing is a tricky business. It requires creating the right content, distributing it properly, building a community and staying on top of the latest trends. A lot of it comes down to trial and error, but if you’re a keen observer, you’ll get the hang of it. To...
Business Wire

Apple Announces Third Annual Apple Music Award Winners: The Weeknd Wins Global Award for Artist of the Year; Olivia Rodrigo and H.E.R. Also Take Home Top Awards

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apple® today announced the winners of the third annual Apple Music® Awards, recognizing the best artists of 2021 and their influence on global culture. The Apple Music Awards honor achievements in music across five distinct categories — Artist of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, Breakthrough Artist of...
hypebeast.com

Here Are YouTube's Top Trending Videos of 2021

As the year comes to an end, YouTube has compiled a list of their topmost trending videos of 2021. While the world continues to grapple with the effects of COVID-19, viral content still found its way to the forefront of pop culture. Making its wait to No. 1 in top...
hot969boston.com

10 of Lil Baby’s Best Music Videos

Lil Baby rose to mainstream fame after the release of his mixtape Perfect Timing. Since then, he has continuously proved himself to be a hitmaker teaming up with big names in the game such as Drake, Kanye and frequently collabing with fellow rapper Lil Durk. With 11 platinum hits, the ATL native proves to be someone who will be sticking around for a long time.
imdb.com

Bing Bong! Lil Nas X Recruits Olivia Rodrigo, Avril Lavigne and Other Stars for TikTok Video

Lil Nas X enlisted the help of his new celebrity friends for a TikTok video. On Saturday, Dec. 4, the singer was honored with the Innovator of the Year award at Variety's 2021 Hitmakers Brunch. There, he recruited fellow music artists Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow, Normani, Tinashe, Anitta, Avril Lavigne, and Chloe Bailey—who had presented him with the honor—for a TikTok video. Following a rising trend, the stars lip-synched viral sound bites from unfiltered interviews with random people on the streets of New York City, first posted by the popular Instagram and TikTok account @sidetalknyc, a.ka. "New York's one-minute street...
b975.com

Songs by Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Adele among Google’s top trending searches for 2021

Google has released its annual list of the top-trending searches of the year, and a whole lot of people were interested in songs by Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift. Olivia’s number-one hit, “drivers license,” topped the Songs category of Google’s Top Trending Searches, which measures searches that spiked for an extended period in 2021, as compared to 2020. Number two on that list is another song that people wanted to listen to closely, searching for clues about the love life of its creator: Taylor’s “All Too Well.”
kiss951.com

Lil Nas X Makes ‘BING BONG’ TikTok Video With Celebrity Friends

Lil Nas X has proven once again he’s the king of social media, inviting his celebrity friends in on his latest viral video. At Variety‘s Hitmakers Brunch over the weekend, the “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” singer had fellow attendees pass around his phone to lip sync with the viral “BING BONG” video. Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow, Avril Lavigne, Chloe Bailey, Normani, Tinashe and Anittta voiced over the “Bing Bong” bit from TikTok’s sidetalknyc. The musicians voiced over a catchphrase popularized by the New York Knicks fans in a quick clip — that has since gone viral with over 37 million views since hitting the platform.
