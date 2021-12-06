Videos by Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and The Weeknd among YouTube’s top music videos of 2021

Lil Nas X enlisted the help of his new celebrity friends for a TikTok video. On Saturday, Dec. 4, the singer was honored with the Innovator of the Year award at Variety's 2021 Hitmakers Brunch. There, he recruited fellow music artists Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Harlow, Normani, Tinashe, Anitta, Avril Lavigne, and Chloe Bailey—who had presented him with the honor—for a TikTok video. Following a rising trend, the stars lip-synched viral sound bites from unfiltered interviews with random people on the streets of New York City, first posted by the popular Instagram and TikTok account @sidetalknyc, a.ka. "New York's one-minute street...
