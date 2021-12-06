Did Venables Snub Clemson and Dabo? Not at All

Since joining Clemson prior to the 2012 season, Brent Venables has constructed one of the nation's top defenses.

Over the last 10 years, the Tigers rank first nationally in sacks (445; next most is 392) and opponent third-down conversion percentage (30.2%), second in opponent pass efficiency rating (111.1) and takeaways (244; tied), third in scoring defense (17.8 ppg) and opponent completion percentage (53.3), fourth in total defense (311.4 ypg) and pass defense (190.5 ypg), fifth in interceptions (148) and sixth in rushing defense (120.9 ypg). They won conference titles each year from 2015-20.

In a statement Sunday night, Venables naturally thanked the people who made it possible and then expressed his excitement.