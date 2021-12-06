ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

As flood insurance rates rise, low-income communities are adversely affected

Flood insurance rates are going up in many parts...

Flood insurance costs rise in unlikely areas

In the past year, the southwestern Louisiana city of Lake Charles weathered two hurricanes, intense rainfall that sent water gushing down streets and a deep freeze that burst pipes. Yet Tommy Eastman may eventually drop coverage on his four-bedroom home — which has so far escaped damage — because the...
SSA: When Should You Expect Your Social Security COLA Checks in 2021?

This is the highest in 40 years; a whopping 5.9% increase of the COLA. COLA is the cost of living adjustment by the Social Security Administration SSA agency. The Agency issued on October 2021 that the cost-of-living adjustment COLA will increase. Therefore, in 2022 there will be a massive increase...
Expert who correctly predicted the summer Delta surge as early as April says Omicron will become America's dominant strain in a matter of weeks

A public health expert who has previously made dark predictions about the Covid pandemic - only to be correct - believes the new Omicron variant will soon take over the U.S. Dr Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told Intelligencer that he believes the Omicron variant could overtake the Delta strain as America's dominant Covid variant in a matter of weeks.
Researchers Find Evidence That Fracking Can Trigger an All-New Type of Earthquake

Oil and gas extraction can trigger small, slow-moving, longer-lasting earthquake tremors, which scientists have documented in Canadian fracking fields for the first time. A team of researchers from the Geological Survey of Canada documented a new type of earthquake event resulting from slow ruptures near an active gas well. This helps to explain how near-imperceptible tremors induced by oil and gas extraction processes can trigger seismic slips and larger earthquakes.
Consumer prices rose by 6.8% last month, the highest jump in inflation in 4 decades

Don Gonyea talks with Mark Wolfe of the National Energy Assistance Directors Association about how inflation is affecting low income Americans. You're most likely to find NPR's Don Gonyea on the road, in some battleground state looking for voters to sit with him at the local lunch spot, the VFW or union hall, at a campaign rally, or at their kitchen tables to tell him what's on their minds. Through countless such conversations over the course of the year, he gets a ground-level view of American elections. Gonyea is NPR's National Political Correspondent, a position he has held since 2010. His reports can be heard on all NPR News programs and at NPR.org. To hear his sound-rich stories is akin to riding in the passenger seat of his rental car, traveling through Iowa or South Carolina or Michigan or wherever, right along with him.
