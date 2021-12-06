ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Omicron spreads uncertainty about holiday travel and dampens recovery for airlines

By David Schaper
WEKU
WEKU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37jdlM_0dFQxrG900
Travelers arrive for flights at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on Nov. 30. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Pam and Barry Van Dyck have been dreaming of leaving behind the snow in Grand Rapids, Mich., and going someplace warm and adventurous for their 50th wedding anniversary, "with zip-lining, snorkeling, rivers in caves, amphibious vehicles and waterslides," Pam Van Dyck says.

Of course, those aren't activities just for them, but for their children and grandchildren too, as the retired couple wants to celebrate a half-century together with their entire family.

"Everybody enjoys being together, and this would be a fun way to celebrate us having 51 years together," Pam Van Dyck says.

It's 51 years now, because the Van Dycks initially planned the anniversary trip to Mexico for last December but postponed it amid a surge in COVID-19 cases at a time when vaccines were not yet widely available. Now, they're not entirely sure they can take the rescheduled trip this month.

"Our biggest concern, of course, is what's happening now with the new variant, and it's just getting a little risky. I not ready [yet] to cancel or postpone," Pam Van Dyck says, adding that she's waiting and watching to see what happens with the new coronavirus strain. "I really don't want to do that, but we would. I'm not putting everybody at risk."

The discovery of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in at least a third of U.S. states is raising questions about whether it will be safe to travel for the upcoming holidays, with Christmas now less than three weeks away.

To try to curb the spread of the variant, many countries are imposing travel restrictions and bans, including the U.S, which has banned most non-U.S. citizens who have recently been in any of eight southern African countries from entering the United States.

Starting Monday, the Biden administration is requiring all travelers coming into the U.S. to provide proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within a day of their departure, regardless of citizenship and vaccination status. And it is extending the mask-wearing mandate on board planes and inside airports into mid-March.

Such restrictions are raising concerns that there may be another slowdown in air travel, hurting an industry that was just beginning to turn the corner toward recovery after having its busiest week since the pandemic began over the Thanksgiving holiday period.

U.S. airlines flew about 2.4 million passengers on Nov. 28. That's the most since February 2020. And the industry had been preparing for a busy December too, with some airlines offering employees incentive pay to work extra or not call in sick, to accommodate the increase in passengers.

Should you travel? Health experts say it depends

Experts in infectious disease and public health officials note that omicron is a variant of concern but add that there is not much known about it, including its transmissibility, its ability to evade the immune system and the severity of disease it causes. So it's difficult to say right now if those with travel plans for Christmas should instead stay home.

Dr. Robert Murphy, a professor of infectious diseases at Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine and director of the school's Institute for Global Health, says, "We'll know more in a couple of weeks, [but] I think people should really get ready to hit the pause button" on their travel plans.

He says those who are immunocompromised should definitely not travel and that includes "people over 65, people who are obese, people with diabetes, people with underlying cancer, people with any kind of immunocompromised condition — I think these people should not be traveling anywhere."

He also recommends that people cancel or postpone their trip if they were planning to go overseas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JRLGj_0dFQxrG900
United Airlines planes sit at gates at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey on Nov. 30. The United States, as well as a growing list of other countries, has restricted flights because of the detection of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

"The international traveler is at much higher risk than domestic," Murphy says, and not just for contracting the coronavirus. He says with governments worldwide closing borders and imposing new travel restrictions, there's a significant risk of your flight being canceled and you getting stranded overseas, or you being forced to quarantine upon arrival at your destination because of an outbreak. Murphy says he has canceled his own planned trip to Europe over the holidays.

As for domestic travel for those without underlying health conditions whose flights are already booked, Murphy and other public health experts urge travelers to take a wait-and-see approach.

"We'll know a lot more in the next two weeks," Murphy told NPR. "If this comes out like we think it's going to come — in other words, it's just more contagious and it's not a worse disease — and if you're vaccinated and boosted, that if you do get infected, you don't get too sick, you know, I think travel could be pretty safe very soon."

Omicron's impact on airlines: "One more headache you didn't need"

The rise of the omicron variant and subsequent global travel restrictions come at a perilous time for the airlines, which had been banking on a strong holiday season and a recovery in business and international travel next year to help propel the industry out of a long pandemic slump.

"Well, you know, it's one more headache you didn't need and you hope to avoid," says Robert W. Mann, a former airline executive who now works as a consultant for the industry.

"It's a continuation of the thing we've seen since the beginning, which was, you know, two steps forward, one step back or sometimes two steps back," Mann says. "But, you know, we'll make it through this. We understand how to deal with it a lot better than we did initially."

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby says he expects United to take a financial hit from the omicron coronavirus variant, adding that trans-Atlantic flights will be most affected.

"My guess is we'll have less flying to Europe than we would have in January" because of the new variant, Kirby told the Financial Times.

In an interview with CNBC, Kirby added that "omicron is certainly going to have a near-term impact on bookings. ... There will be a short-term dip in revenue, but the dip will be smaller than it was for delta."

"We've always known there were going to be more variants, and we've said the COVID recovery would never be a straight line," Kirby said, adding, "We're much better dealing with this as a society. Vaccines are likely to prove effective again. ... We look confident about the long term. Nothing changes about where we'll be 12 months from now."

Industry analysts agree that the airlines appear better prepared to handle the now-inevitable ups and downs that come with surges in coronavirus infections and the discovery of new variants.

"In the past year, each new variant has brought a decline in bookings, but then an increase once the surge dissipates," said Helane Becker, an analyst with financial services firm Cowen, in an interview with The Associated Press.

The omicron variant does not appear to be biting into Americans' appetite to travel, as domestic air travel bookings rose over the past week, according to Adobe Digital Insights, which tracks flight-booking data.

Airline and travel-related stocks rose Monday, as bookings have not fallen as sharply as expected.

Adobe's data shows that from Nov. 25 through Dec. 1, domestic flight bookings online were up 19% compared with the week prior. Cyber Monday saw the biggest uptick in bookings, with levels elevated through the two days following. The majority of these bookings were for trips happening in the next two months.

Mann, the airline consultant, says holiday travelers who had already booked flights don't appear to be canceling their trips yet out of fears of possibly another surge in coronavirus infections, but he says the omicron variant does cast a pall of uncertainty over how airline executives plan for next year.

"And their decision has to be, you know, how much capacity am I going to risk scheduling in 2022 for the spring and summer, mostly," Mann says. "Because that's when everyone hoped we would be out of the soup and into the black again. I think there's still some concern that this may once again delay that recovery process."

Citing the World Health Organization's advisory warning that "blanket travel bans will not prevent the international spread" of the coronavirus, "and they place a heavy burden on lives and livelihoods," the airline and travel industries are urging governments worldwide to reverse the most severe travel restrictions that have already been put into place.

"The emergence of the Omicron variant panicked many governments into once again restricting or entirely removing the freedom to travel," said Willie Walsh, director general of the International Air Transport Association, in a statement. He noted that the presence of the new variant is already confirmed on all continents.

"The ill-advised travel bans are as ineffective as closing the barn door after the horse has bolted," Walsh added.

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Biden considering seven-day quarantine for all travellers to the US

The United States government is considering a seven-day self-quarantine for everyone entering the country amid the emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.The Joe Biden administration is also preparing stricter testing requirements for all travellers, including returning Americans, three federal officials told The Washington Post.The mandatory self-quarantine would be in place even for those with full vaccination and a negative Covid-19 test. People found violating the requirements might be subjected to fines and penalties.The self quarantine-related measures are not in that draft but could be added later, an official said.At present, vaccinated travellers are required to test three days...
U.S. POLITICS
Best Life

The WHO Just Sent This Urgent Warning About Omicron to People Over 60

Since the start of the COVID pandemic, older adults have been disproportionally at risk of developing serious infections from the virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the risk of severe illness with the coronavirus increases with age, especially for people in their 60s or older. That's why older U.S. adults were first in line for vaccines last year and then for booster shots, as the Delta variant wreaked havoc across the U.S. And now, as a new variant takes hold, these older adults might need to be even more cautious.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mynews13.com

Family denied on board Carnival Cruise ship over negative COVID test

A Bay Area family who had planned on spending Thanksgiving holiday aboard a cruise ship had to find alternate plans when they were denied access on board. For Erica, Brett Gheesling and their two kids, a vacation in sunny Belize and surrounding countries is something they planned on for months.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Kirby
Best Life

United Airlines Is Ending Its Ban on This, Starting Tomorrow

While the COVID pandemic kept most people inside for much of last year, airlines had to make some serious changes. One of the biggest updates to flying was the addition of masks on flights, a policy that remains in place to this day. But as more and more people return to air travel, restrictions are quickly being abandoned. Many airlines blocked off middle seats and banned alcohol on flights, only to reverse course earlier this year. Now, United Airlines has just announced that it's lifting one of its COVID restrictions with only minimal notice. Read on to find out what you will soon be able to do once more when flying United.
INDUSTRY
Best Life

This Is the Worst Airline in the U.S., New Data Shows

Anyone who's traveled by air in recent years knows the indignity of the modern flying experience. You'll often find steerage-like conditions, long lines at the airport, oversold flights, and an à la carte model that strips some airline ticket holders of even the most basic conveniences in the name of shaving a few dollars off the cost. (Since when did a carry-on bag become a luxury?) And all of that was the case before the pandemic, which has spiked incidences of violence in the skies and added a new dimension of tension and incivility. But which airline do travelers consider to be the worst?
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Delta Air Lines Just Made This Major Update for All December Travelers

Air travel has had an unprecedented two years. For much of the pandemic, people weren't flying the way that they had been, but those numbers have picked back up dramatically. Delta's CEO recently warned passengers that they should start expecting longer lines at airports, especially now that the U.S. has reopened its borders to millions of international visitors. Other travel experts have warned about higher flight prices to meet holiday demand. And now, Delta has announced that it's making new changes for December travelers. Read on to find out the latest from the airline.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Travel#Omicron#African
Best Life

If You're Flying Internationally, You'll Need This as of Monday, CDC Says

Traveling during the age of COVID has posed a unique set of challenges. The pandemic wrought a staffing shortage that is causing mass cancellations and delays among major airlines, plus long lines in airports. Then, there is the spike in incidents of violence in the air, with disgruntled passengers directing rage toward flight attendants tasked with enforcing federal mask mandates.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Delta Air Lines Is Cutting These Flights for the Next Two Months

As the busy holiday season continues, travelers in the U.S. are getting back to the skies after a major dip in air travel during the height of the COVID pandemic. More than two million people traveled through airports the weekend before Thanksgiving, and more than one million are still traveling now—an increase from the 500,000 to 800,000 travelers seen during this time last year, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). But heightened demand is happening alongside flight cancellations and cuts. United Airlines, Frontier, and American Airlines have all announced in recent months that they would be dropping flights next year. And now, Delta Air Lines is making some cancellations as well. Read on to find out what flights are being cut by this carrier for the next two months.
LIFESTYLE
FOXBusiness

New international travel testing rules: What to know

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced this week that its international travel requirements have changed. Beginning on Monday, Dec. 6, all air passengers two years and older – regardless of vaccination status or citizenship – will have to show a negative COVID-19 viral test taken no more than one day before travel to the U.S.
TRAVEL
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular Destinations as of This Week

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult to plan certain things we once took for granted—especially when it comes to travel. And while falling case numbers have given health officials and experts some optimism about the days ahead, some areas are still struggling to get the virus under control. As a result, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is now warning to avoid travel to two new places: the Netherlands and the Cayman Islands.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
International Travel
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
Fortune

The Biden administration’s proposed new Omicron travel restrictions would affect international arrivals in 4 ways

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The U.S. government is planning tougher restrictions on international travelers to curb the spread of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, making life a bit more complicated for those coming to the U.S. for the holiday season. The Biden administration is expected to announce the new restrictions on Thursday.
U.S. POLITICS
onemileatatime.com

American Airlines’ Very Long India Flights

American Airlines recently started flying to India. The airline is having some unique issues with this route, which is leading to very long flight times. One of those problems contributed to the flight having to divert to Gander today, so let’s go over the details. American Airlines’ Russian airspace issue.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

Flying internationally? Get ready for hundreds of extra dollars, hours of stress

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Now is probably not the best time to travel. The omicron variant is sweeping the globe and new travel restrictions are cropping up in an effort to slow the emerging COVID strain's spread (they start Monday, Dec. 6 in the US). Yet total travel is up more than twice versus 2020, according to TSA records, and my Facebook feed is filled with friends getting away from it all.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Arriving This Early Before Your Flight Is Now "Critical," Experts Warn

The many struggles at airports around the country have been well documented in recent months, as major airlines have seen delays and cancellations on a massive scale. In recent weeks alone, Southwest Airlines and American Airlines each canceled thousands of flights in high-profile snafus due in large part to staffing shortages brought on by the pandemic. All of the drama for passengers around the country is only expected to get worse in the coming weeks, with demand for holiday travel surging and airlines trying to beef up their employee rosters and trim their schedules in the hopes of minimizing disruptions. If you are scheduled to travel in the midst of the mayhem, you'll want to make a plan to move through the process as smoothly and proactively as possible to get where you're going. Read on to find out how early experts suggest you arrive for your holiday flights.
LIFESTYLE
CNN

How the new Covid-19 variant impacts your travel plans

(CNN) — The discovery of a new variant of the Covid-19 virus has left governments around the world scrambling, leading to a steady stream of increased travel restrictions since the World Health Organization designated B.1.1.529 " as a "variant of concern" on November 26. Little is known about the new...
TRAVEL
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
20K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Public Radio for Central and Eastern Kentucky

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy