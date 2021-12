Tim Stewart, President of the US Oil & Gas Association, tells Glenn the Biden administration has been making bad decisions when it comes to energy since ‘day one.’ And those ‘bad decisions’ have now resulted in a shortage of the most basic materials need to make anything, he says. So, if Biden truly wants to help the worsening energy and supply chain shortage problems facing America, Stewart says he should ‘stop trying to help anymore. The biggest help would be [for him] to go back and undo what [he’s] done since January.'

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO