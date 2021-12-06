ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Selim Benachour has options ahead of Oldham’s match against Tranmere

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n0mm1_0dFQxe1w00

Oldham interim manager Selim Benachour has a near fully-fit squad available for the visit of Tranmere in Sky Bet League Two.

Defender Jordan Clarke is set to return to league action after featuring in the Papa John’s Trophy at Sunderland last week.

Clarke had been an unused substitute the previous weekend after a spell out of action due to concussion protocols.

Forward Junior Luamba, who has been out since September, is closing in on a return after scoring in a recent youth team match.

Tranmere will check on Tom Davies ahead of the short trip to Boundary Park.

The defender missed Saturday’s heavy FA Cup defeat at Leyton Orient.

Manager Micky Mellon had harsh words after the 4-0 drubbing at the Breyer Group Stadium and could shake up his side.

The match will be Rovers’ first league outing for two weeks after two matches were postponed due to damage caused by Storm Arwen at Prenton Park.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Selim Benachour
Person
Micky Mellon
SB Nation

How seriously should Lee Johnson take the Papa Johns Trophy game against Oldham?

This game is a totally different prospect given the way that the last week has panned out, both in terms of recent results and our growing injury list. When we recorded the podcast this week I joked that nobody really cares about this game, but I was only half-serious - I actually think this could be a useful exercise, but perhaps not just for sticking out a bunch of kids and seeing how we do.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunderland#Tranmere#Sky Bet League Two#Leyton Orient
SB Nation

Reece James, Jorginho, Timo Werner all touch and go ahead of Chelsea match against Watford

Chelsea had been doing pretty well for themselves without having a true centre-forward starting as no.9, before their bitter 1-1 draw to Manchester United last Sunday where Timo Werner was chosen to join the initial eleven. Coincidence? Most likely not, as much as it was a case of the German striker not having proper fitness nor the skillset to be a proper asset to the Blues.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Papa John's Trophy: Holders Sunderland knocked out by Oldham Athletic

Papa John's Trophy holders Sunderland were knocked out of the competition after their 1-0 defeat at home to out-of form Oldham Athletic. Harry Vaughan's second-half goal, which came following Cieran Dunne's defensive mishap, sent Oldham to the last 16. The Latics are without a manager and 23rd in League Two,...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
Sunderland Echo

Sunderland boss explains the next steps for recalled Notts County loanee Anthony Patterson - and why he didn't play against Oldham

Patterson was making significant progress with the ambitious National League side, having made his league debut at the Stadium of Light against AFC Wimbledon earlier this season. But an injury to Lee Burge forced Sunderland into an early recall, with County saying that they had enjoyed positive dialogue over a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Tranmere’s grit and determination delights Micky Mellon

Tranmere boss Micky Mellon was delighted to see his side bounce back in style with a dramatic 1-0 victory at struggling Oldham. Rovers were thumped 4-0 at Leyton Orient in the FA Cup on Saturday, but they produced an impressive response, with Charlie Jolley slotting home a 90th-minute winner at Boundary Park.
SOCCER
newschain

Returnees give Crewe options ahead of Lincoln clash

Crewe pair Callum Ainley and Travis Johnson are back in contention for the home game against Lincoln. Midfielder Ainley (hamstring) and right-back Johnson had been sidelined since September and October respectively before playing 45 minutes in last week’s Papa John’s Trophy win against Doncaster. Defenders Callum McFadzean (ankle) and Kayne...
SOCCER
BBC

Oldham Athletic condemns attack on Tranmere Rovers coach after defeat

Oldham Athletic has condemned a group of "so-called supporters" who attacked and damaged an opposition team's coach following a last-gasp defeat. The windows of the Tranmere Rovers coach were smashed after the Merseyside team scored in the 90th minute to beat the Latics on Tuesday night. In a statement, Oldham...
SOCCER
buffalonynews.net

Dortmund's Jude Bellingham fined 40,000 euros for 'match-fixing' remark against referee

Berlin [Germany], December 7 (ANI): Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellinghamon Tuesday has been handed a EUR40,000 fine by the German Football Association (DFB) after his "match-fixing" remarks against the referee Felix Zwayer, after his team 3-2 defeat by Bayern Munich. However, the 18-year-old England international has avoided a ban, for voicing...
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
106K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy