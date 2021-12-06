Tim McGraw’s Birthday Wishes To his Daughter, ‘A Light In Our Lives’

Country music star Tim McGraw has plenty to be thankful for as we draw closer to the “1883” premiere set for next month. “Yellowstone” fans are beyond excited for the debut of the “Yellowstone” spinoff “1883” which will begin its first season on December 19. Tim Mcgraw and his wife, fellow country music star Faith Hill, will play the lead roles in the prequel. The music industry power couple will pay James and Margaret Dutton on the show. James and Margaret are the ancestors of John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner. John Dutton is the current owner of the “Yellowstone” Ranch that has been in his family for more than a century. He has every intention of keeping it that way as well, despite the efforts of many who like to claim the property as their own. “Yellowstone” is currently four episodes into its fourth season and fans are raving about the new season.

