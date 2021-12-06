ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim McGraw’s Birthday Wishes To his Daughter, ‘A Light In Our Lives’

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
country1025.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim McGraw was up early this morning (12/6) to wish his youngest daughter Audrey a happy birthday, posting several photos of his baby girl from infancy to now as a 21-year-old young adult. Tim posted to Twitter along with the photos, “To my youngest daughter Audrey…. you have been...

country1025.com

