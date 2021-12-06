ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold price edges lower as investors weigh virus risks to global growth

By Bloomberg News
mining.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold edged lower as investors weighed mixed labor data from the U.S., the Federal Reserve’s hawkish tilt and the threat of the omicron variant to global growth. Data Friday showed U.S. job growth registered its smallest increase this year while the unemployment rate fell by more than forecast to 4.2%, offering...

www.mining.com

DailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: XAU Eyes FOMC as Falling Breakeven Rates Drag Gold

Gold prices see small bounce after hot US inflation numbers. Falling breakeven rates pressure bullish inflation narrative. XAU/USD eyes Federal Reserve’s economic projections (SEP) Gold prices were largely unchanged last week despite the highest US inflation print in nearly 40 years. The consumer price index (CPI) crossed the wires...
BUSINESS
mining.com

Another 4 years of gold’s tricky romance with Jay

“Do you love me?”, asked gold. “Of course, my dear”, replied Jay, but his thoughts were with others: asset purchases tapering and interest rate hikes. “It’s complicated” – this is how many people answer questions about their romantic lives. The relationship between gold and Jerome Powell is also not a clear one. As you know, in November, President Biden announced that he would reappoint Powell for the second term as the Fed Chair. It means that gold will have to live with Jerome under the same roof for another four years.
BUSINESS
Jerome Powell
Anthony Fauci
MarketWatch

Gold futures end higher for the session, eke out first weekly gain in a month

Gold futures settled higher on Friday to mark their first weekly gain since the week ended Nov. 12. U.S. data showed the rate of inflation at a nearly 40-year high of 6.8% in November. "A lot of the inflation is stickier than anyone wants and that should keep gold's medium- and long-term outlooks bullish," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "Gold just needs to survive a firm consensus on how many rate hikes the [Federal Reserve] will start off with next year," he said. "An accelerated rate-hiking cycle is a big risk and could trigger panic selling that could prove troublesome for gold in the short term, but that still seems unlikely to happen." February gold rose $8.10, or 0.5%, to settle at $1,784.80 an ounce. For the week, prices settled slightly above the most-active contract's week-ago finish of $1,783.90.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD edges higher within consolidation territory

Gold remains pressured around weekly low after two-day downtrend. Yields, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains but cautious mood ahead of US CPI restricts market moves. Omicron, geopolitics act as extra catalysts to watch, US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index too. Update: Gold (XAU/USD) bulls are holding the fort in Asia...
MARKETS
#Gold Price#U S Gold#Gold Reserve#Gold Spot#The Federal Reserve#Fed#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Omicron#Moderna Inc#Guardian Gold Australia#Assista
CBS Chicago

U.S. Consumer Prices See Steepest Jump In 40 Years; Even Economists Are Surprised

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — In a holiday hit that we’d all rather not hear about, the U.S. Department of Labor has announced that prices shot up almost 7 percent this year. It is the fastest one-year jump in 40 years, and as CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Friday, the jump is likely hitting families pretty hard. The reason in part is that some things have gone up in price more than others. For instance, the price of food has gone up more than that of clothes and furniture. That adds an extra punch. The Consumer Price Index, which tracks the...
BUSINESS
arcamax.com

Massive US debts could 'trap' Powell as Fed fights inflation

WASHINGTON — The U.S. went on a borrowing binge last year, and the hangover could make it harder for the Federal Reserve to fight inflation without crashing the economy. Corporate debt has surged $1.3 trillion since the start of 2020 as borrowers took advantage of emergency Fed action as the pandemic spread, slashing interest rates and backstopping financial markets to keep credit flowing. More debt held by more companies suggests potential risks as borrowing costs rise from currently low levels.
BUSINESS
mining.com

Iron ore price steady while high inventory dampens 2022 outlook

Iron ore prices steadied on Friday while a rising portside inventory in China, along with softened demand, signaled prices could weaken in 2022. According to Fastmarkets MB, benchmark 62% Fe fines imported into Northern China were changing hands for $108.03 a tonne during afternoon trading. Iron ore for May delivery...
INDUSTRY

