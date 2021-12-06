ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global oil CEOs stress need for fossil fuels despite push for cleaner energy

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
HOUSTON (Reuters) -A global energy conference devoted to future technologies and low-carbon strategies kicked off in Houston on Monday with top executives from energy companies affirming the need for more oil for decades to come. The World Petroleum Conference’s four days of discussion started with chief executives from global...

Shore News Network

Environmentalists Are Blocking The US From Controlling Its Renewable Energy Future

Regulations pushed by environmentalists for decades have hamstrung the American mining industry, making the U.S. renewable energy needs increasingly dependent on foreign adversaries, experts told the Daily Caller News Foundation. Extensive permitting processes under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) make it extremely difficult to open mining projects in less...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationCanada

How the holiday buying season adds fuel to a rapidly warming planet

As extreme weather events in Canada and around the world are linked to human-made climate change, there is one story that continues to be left out: the connection between climate change and the products we purchase. Recent research shows that across a product’s life cycle — from raw material extraction through manufacturing, distribution, use and disposal — the total embedded carbon emissions are 6.3 times the product’s weight. Interestingly, it is the product’s supply chain, or what we do not see related to making and distributing products, that is especially carbon intensive. In the context of human history, the changes to...
CHINA
mining.com

Fortescue CEO to step down as miner expands green energy push

Fortescue Metals Group said on Friday Elizabeth Gaines will step down as chief executive as the miner extends its transition from a pure play iron ore producer to a green energy and resources firm. Gaines, who oversaw a tripling in the share price of the world’s fourth-biggest iron ore miner...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Biden orders U.S. to stop financing carbon-intense fossil fuel projects abroad

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration has ordered U.S. government agencies to immediately stop financing carbon-intensive fossil fuel projects overseas and prioritize international collaborations to deploy clean energy technology, according to U.S. diplomatic cables. The cables, seen by Reuters, say U.S. government engagements should reflect the goals set in an...
POTUS
The Independent

Cyprus issues 2nd offshore drilling license to ExxonMobil

ExxonMobil and partner Qatar Energy expanded their stake in potential oil and gas deposits off Cyprus by signing a deal with the east Mediterranean island nation Friday for a second exploration license in waters that Turkey partly claims.Drilling off Cyprus has been a source of tension with neighboring Turkey since 2011, when Texas-based Noble Energy discovered the first natural gas off the ethnically divided island’s southern coast.Cyprus Energy Minister Natasa Pilides said with the new license, ExxonMobil is expected to start exploration in the first half of next year to get a better estimate of potential amounts of oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fast Company

Climate tech’s newest unicorn makes chemicals from sugar, not fossil fuels

At a new industrial plant making chemicals in Houston, what you might notice first is what isn’t there. “You’ll notice that there’s no wastewater discharge, or air emissions, and that the entire plant is run off electricity rather than giant coal-fired burners,” says Sean Hunt, chief technology officer of Solugen, the startup that built the plant.
ENVIRONMENT
Seekingalpha.com

Exxon Mobil And Fossil Fuel Price Volatility

A key feature of energy provided by fossil fuels is the inherent delays in balancing supply and demand. This leads to big cyclic price swings for power prices. It is often the case that we miss the obvious. Perhaps the defining feature of oil and gas companies is price volatility of their products. It struck me recently that this feature, which translates to the price of oil and gas stocks, results from the difficulty in matching supply and demand. And this supply/demand issue results from the inherent long-term nature (and cost) of oil & gas exploration. It takes time and a lot of Capex to bring oil & gas reserves to production. Thus a shortage gets amplified because of the delay in expanding production, and when there is too much supply in shutting things down. Given the massive expansion of renewable energy-based power, which is less subject to variable pricing, the price fluctuations of fossil fuels is another component providing pressure on fossil fuel companies. Exxon Mobil (XOM) cut Capex dramatically in response to the COVID crisis and now plans to substantially increase investment in its upstream oil and gas businesses. The risk of this producing stranded assets is another reason to avoid investment in XOM.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationAU

Solar curtailment is emerging as a new challenge to overcome as Australia dashes for rooftop solar

Almost a third of Australia’s estimated ten million households now have solar on the roof. But as the nation moving fastest to produce energy on our homes, we are also encountering teething problems, such as “curtailment” of output. This issue will be one we have to overcome as ever more Australians install solar. Our grids were designed primarily for large fossil fuel power stations transmitting electricity in one direction, while solar households both consume and export power. That means in some conditions, household solar may contribute to spikes in voltage levels outside of the acceptable range, especially as voltage levels are...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CleanTechnica

It’s Time For Biden’s New Energy Division To Reject Fossil Fuels

The late November news out of the White House was filled with pomp and promise. A new energy division within the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP) would contribute to climate change policy, and Sally Benson, a prominent energy expert out of Stanford, would take on the role of deputy director for energy and chief strategist for the energy transition at OSTP. This lead author on global climate policy would assist the Biden administration to achieve targets of a 50-52% reduction in greenhouse gases from 2005 levels by 2030, a carbon pollution-free electricity system by 2035, and a net-zero emissions economy no later than 2050.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
crossroadstoday.com

Oregon lawmakers push for state divestment from fossil fuels

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The state of Oregon should divest from the fossil fuels industry to protect both the environment and its investments, three Oregon lawmakers said Wednesday as a new study put the level of that investment at $1.8 billion or more. “The Oregon Treasury, which manages $130...
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Developer pauses work on Cambo oilfield

Work on the controversial Cambo oilfield is being paused, the company behind the project has said.It follows a decision last week by Shell to pull out of the proposed development off Shetland.Siccar Point Energy’s chief executive Jonathan Roger said his company will now “evaluate next steps”.He said: “Following Shell’s announcement last week, we are in a position where the Cambo project cannot progress on the originally planned timescale.“We are pausing the development while we evaluate next steps.“We continue to believe Cambo is a robust project that can play an important part of the UK’s energy security, providing homegrown energy supply...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes reports a weekly increase in U.S. oil-drilling rigs

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil rose by four to 471 this week. The rig count was unchanged in the previous week, Baker Hughes data show. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by seven to 576, according to Baker Hughes. Oil prices continued to trade higher in Friday dealings, with January West Texas Intermediate crude up 54 cents, or 0.8%, at $71.48 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Fossil-fuel CEOs strike back with warning on energy transition

Buoyed by high oil prices, the bosses of the biggest explorers this week laid out a vision for the energy transition that hinges on more fossil-fuel investment rather than less. The World Petroleum Congress in Houston, an industry showcase, saw last-minute cancellations due to the omicron variant, but it didn’t...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
