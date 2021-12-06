ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

‘Unlucky group’: CEO lays off 900 people during Zoom call; video shared online

By Darcie Loreno, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bC1or_0dFQx7BK00

( WJW ) — Video being shared online shows the CEO of an online mortgage company firing nearly 900 employees during a Zoom call.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg made the announcement Wednesday from a desk in the video, which has been shared online.

“I come to you with not great news,” he began. “The market has changed, as you know. And we have to move with it in order to survive so that, hopefully, we can continue to thrive and deliver on our mission.”

He said he made the decision himself to cut about 15% of the company’s employees and that it was “really, really challenging.” He said it’s the second time in his career he’s made such a decision.

“The last time I did it, I cried,” He said. “This time I hope to be stronger.”

He added, “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group being laid off. Your employment here is terminated effective immediately.”

He continued by saying employees could expect an email from HR regarding benefits and severance.

In a statement to SFGATE, CFO Kevin Ryan said having to lay off workers is “gut-wrenching.”

“However, a fortress balance sheet and a reduced and focused workforce together set us up to play offense going into a radically evolving homeownership market,” he said in the statement.

This is not the first time Garg has been involved in controversy at the venture-backed online mortgage lender.

In an email obtained by Forbes last year that was sent to staff, he wrote, “You are TOO DAMN SLOW. You are a bunch of DUMB DOLPHINS… SO STOP IT. STOP IT. STOP IT RIGHT NOW. YOU ARE EMBARRASSING ME.”

SFGATE.com reported that Better.com is valued at $7 billion.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

3 Better.com executives resign after CEO lays off 900 over Zoom

New York (CNN Business) — Days after Better.com's CEO unceremoniously fired 900 people over Zoom, several executives are handing in their resignation letters. Three of the companies top communications executives -- Tanya Gillogley, head of public relations, Melanie Hahn, head of public relations, and Patrick Lenihan, VP of communications -- all resigned, according to multiple media reports.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Vishal Garg: CEO who fired 900 people on Zoom before Christmas has history of fraud, mismanagement allegations

Nine-hundred employees at the digital mortgage company Better.com have received an unwanted early Christmas gift: unemployment. The termination announcement was made during a now-viral Zoom call by the company's founder and CEO, Vishal Garg. Employees on the call said in total the announcement lasted about three minutes, during which Mr Garg explained why he was terminating the "unlucky group" of employees, "effective immediately." "This is the second time in my career I'm doing this and I do not want to do this. The last time I did it, I cried," Mr Garg, 43, said during the call. The terminated...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Lay Off#Wjw#Fox8 Mobile#Better Com#Sfgate#Forbes#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
kiss951.com

Video: Better.com CEO Laid Off 900 Employees In 3 Minute Zoom Call

The end of the year should be about celebrating your staff, Christmas bonuses, and joy. But one company didn’t get that memo. About 900 employees of digital mortgage company Better.com learned they had been fired in an abruptly scheduled, three-minute group Zoom call. A recording of the December 1st meeting was posted to TikTok.
BUSINESS
energy941.com

CEO Lays Off 900 Employees In Abrupt Video Call

About 900 employees of digital mortgage company Better.com learned they had been fired in an abruptly scheduled, three-minute group Zoom call. A recording of the December 1st meeting was posted to TikTok. CEO Vishal Garg said, “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group being laid...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ABC 15 News

Mortgage company fires 900 people over Zoom

The CEO of Better.com, an online mortgage lender, told a reported 900 employees on a Zoom call that they were being let go. "If you're on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off," Better.com CEO Vishal Garg said on the call. "Your employment here is terminated, effective immediately."
ECONOMY
WMAZ

Reports: CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call, viral video shows

NEW YORK — The holidays just got a lot harder for about 900 employees who were laid off by their boss last week via Zoom, according to multiple reports. The announcement, made by Better.com CEO Vishal Garg, has gone viral on multiple social media platforms, including YouTube. The video, which...
BUSINESS
theregister.com

Tech Bro CEO lays off 900 people in Zoom call and makes himself the victim

Video Managing a business during the plague years has been tough for many, but one plucky CEO has found a clever and efficient way to execute such an unpleasant task: fire 900 workers at once in a Zoom meeting. In an exercise completely devoid of sensitivity, Better.com CEO Vish Garg...
ECONOMY
Fudzilla

CEO fires people on Zoom group

Just when you thought capitalism could not get worse. A dot com mortgage company fired nine percent of its workers in a single Zoom call without warning and just before Christmas. The ironically named Better.com flogs mortgages and its website touts its success as being due to its “superior customer...
BUSINESS
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy