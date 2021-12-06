ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Vote for your favorite Metallica songs & hear an on-air countdown in honor of the band’s 40th anniversary

siriusxm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore 2021 fades to black, look back at your top Metallica songs for the special...

blog.siriusxm.com

siriusxm.com

Vote for your favorite classic rock singers & hear them counted down on Deep Tracks

Go deep for 2022 with an exclusive countdown of the 22 greatest singers in classic rock as chosen by the fans on Deep Tracks (Ch. 27). Vote for your favorite rock artists and voices in the genre in the poll below, then tune in to Deep Tracks on December 30 at 1pm ET to hear them counted down. Hear replays of the countdown on December 30 at 10pm ET; December 31 at 6am and 3pm ET; January 1 at 3am and 6pm ET; and January 2 at 12am, 12pm, and 9pm ET.
metalinjection

METALLICA To Livestream Both 40th Anniversary Shows This December

Metallica has teamed up with The Coda Collection for their upcoming Metallica 40th Anniversary LIVE livestream event. The stream will showcase Metallica playing their two 40th anniversary shows on December 17 and 19 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA. Both shows will be streamed via Amazon Music, Amazon Music's Twitch channel, and Prime Video each night. In addition to the shows, Metallica will also be streaming their Cunning Stunts and Orgullo, Pasión, y Gloria: Tres Noches en la Ciudad de México films. Additional information is available here.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Revolver

Hear Metallica, Rage Against the Machine and Rush Guitarists Team on New Song

Rage Against the Machine may have a song titled "Sleep Now in the Fire," but it would seem that the band's guitarist, Tom Morello, never sleeps. Case in point, today (December 3rd), he released his second solo full-length in three months, The Atlas Underground Flood, a sister album to October's The Atlas Underground Fire. Both are star-studded affairs boasting a wide-ranging assemblage of guests, ranging from members of Bring Me the Horizon and IDLES to Eddie Vedder and The Boss himself, Bruce Springsteen. But the biggest names — at least as far as metalheads are concerned — might be Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Rush's Alex Lifeson, who both appear on the same cut, the bombastically titled "I Have Seen the Way."
ROCK MUSIC
tribuneledgernews.com

Etowah marching band to perform at Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration

Etowah High School’s marching band will bring its stylings to the grand stage of Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration next year in Orlando. Etowah’s band recently earned the distinction of receiving an invite to perform in a parade celebrating the resort’s 50th year April 7, 2022. “Disney doesn’t do anything...
CANTON, GA
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
wvli927.com

Metallica Bassist Reveals Favorite Deep Cut To Play

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo revealed “The Frayed Ends Of Sanity” is his favorite deep cut of the band's to play live. Trujillo appeared on MMA Junkie and explained why the 1988 . . . And Justice For All track tops his list, saying, “That is a song I think we've played twice, maybe — not more than three times. We did play it a couple of times on tour, but it is a rarity. That song is probably the craziest of the Metallica archive or catalogue. What I like about that particular song is that it has all the ingredients that I like about Metallica. It has the power grooves, the stuff that makes you headbang, but at the same time, it gets crazy in the middle section.”
ROCK MUSIC
interviewmagazine.com

Meet Gustaf, Beck’s New Favorite Band

If you haven’t heard of Gustaf by now, then brace yourself. The Brooklyn-based band—a self-described “glob” of “action figures”—have earned the coveted endorsement of Beck, who feels that the post-punk fivesome is making the best new music in America today. The band—made up of Lydia Gammill (vocals), Tina Hill (bass), Melissa Lucciola (drums), Vram Kherlopian (guitar) and Tarra Thiessen (vocals and percussion)—has earned its alt-rock credentials with a sound that’s reminiscent of Blondie, Joy Division, and Beck (of course). Gustaf’s debut album, Audio Drag For Ego Slobs, perfectly showcases the band’s knack for making dance-worthy music fit for our mid-apocalyptic moment, but it was the band’s electrifying on-stage presence that caught Beck’s eye in a pre-pandemic Brooklyn loft. The interaction sparked a relationship that led, all these months later, to the rock icon remixing “Design,” his favorite track off of Audio Drag For Ego Slobs. To mark the remix’s release today, we united Gustaf and Beck over Zoom for a conversation about drop kicking guitars, sprained ankles, and other occupational hazards. The band’s five members joined the call from a crowded tour van, and spoke as a single, well, “glob.” –ERNESTO MACIAS.
ROCK MUSIC
richlandsource.com

Here are our staff's favorite holiday songs -- What are yours?

MANSFIELD -- It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, and the holiday songs are filling the air. Even those who ho hum them will still hum them. Sometimes we don't understand the power these tunes carry. In the George Clooney-Matt Damon film Monuments Men, Bill Murray's character shows the power of such a song. Set in World War II near the front, he gets a package from home that includes a recording from his daughter.
MANSFIELD, OH
siriusxm.com

Celebrate Jason Aldean’s new album during a special Pandora LIVE virtual event

Jason Aldean — the most-streamed country artist of all time on Pandora — will perform for a Pandora LIVE virtual event on December 14 at 9pm ET. In celebration of the release of Aldean’s 10th studio album, MACON, the multi-platinum entertainer will perform new music from it mixed with fan-favorites. Hosted by Ania Hammar from SiriusXM’s The Highway (Ch. 56), Pandora LIVE featuring Jason Aldean is the latest installment of the streaming service’s popular virtual series that showcases top artists from all genres, including country, pop, rock, R&B, and more.
MUSIC
waukee.org

Vote for Your Favorite Holiday Light Display!

The Waukee Park Board has narrowed down the entries in the Holiday Lights Contest Sponsored by Mi-Fiber to the top 10 entries. Now it's time for Waukee residents to vote for their favorite display. The house with the most votes at the end will win bragging rights and $75 gift card to a local restaurant of their choosing! Take a tour of the top entries to see the lights person before you vote. Be sure to submit your vote by Sunday, Dec. 19 at 11:59 p.m.!
WAUKEE, IA
siriusxm.com

Meet the five on-the-rise cross-genre artists ready to become your new favorites in 2022

As everyone eagerly looks ahead to the new year, SiriusXM is proud to present our Future Five artists to watch in 2022. The Future Five for 2022 consists of five new artists that SiriusXM supported and predicts will break through next year across the pop, R&B, country, hip-hop, and rock genres. Year after year, these picks have proven to be on point, spotlighting artists that SiriusXM is first to champion across the airwaves. Past Future Five selections include Doja Cat, Gabby Barrett, Roddy Ricch, Lil Uzi Vert, Carly Pearce, and more.
ENTERTAINMENT
siriusxm.com

Say hello to the latest Highway Find, viral country artist Avery Anna

Ready for some sweet news that hits a little deeper? On-the-rise country artist Avery Anna is The Highway’s (Ch. 56) newest Highway Find! Avery has over 1.3 million followers on TikTok, where her song “I Love You More” has been used in thousands of videos. She most recently released the single “Narcissist,” which you can hear on The Highway.
TV & VIDEOS
Billboard

Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Adele & More: What’s Your Favorite Album of 2021? Vote!

While 2021 has arguably been much better than its thou-that-shall-not-be-named predecessor, the year is thankfully coming to an end. In between continued Zoom meetings, livestreamed concerts and a slight semblance of pre-pandemic life, the music of the year allowed even the most cold-hearted of pessimists to have something to look forward to — but which album helped you through 2021 the most?
MUSIC
siriusxm.com

Vote for your favorite ’80s party songs & hear them counted down on ’80s on 8

Don’t you forget about your favorite ’80s rad party hits. Though the calendar may be moving ahead, enjoy a nostalgic party soundtrack of listener-chosen songs this New Year’s Eve on ’80s on 9 (Ch. 8). Look back Gen-X style and pick your favorite party songs of the decade in the poll below (now through December 15) and tune in to ’80s on 8 to hear them counted down. Check back soon for the broadcast schedule.
MUSIC
siriusxm.com

Vote for your favorite songs of the 1990s & hear them counted down on ’90s on 9

This is no fantasy — your favorite ’90s songs are about to hit you one more time in honor of New Year’s Eve. As 2021 draws to a close, ’90s on 9 (Ch. 9) is counting down the top songs of the ’90s according to you, the fans. Vote for your favorite songs from the decade in the poll below, then tune in to ’90s on 9 to hear them counted down. Check back soon for the broadcast schedule.
MUSIC

