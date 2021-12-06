ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

Toys for Tots at 22News through Wednesday

By WWLP Digital First
 2 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It is the last three days that 22News is collecting Toys for Tots .

The 22News lobby will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Wednesday to drop off new, unwrapped toys. Our station located at 1 Broadcast Center in Chicopee .

Anyone dropping off toys must wear a mask to enter our lobby.

Monetary or online toy donations may also be made.

Donate O n line

To make an online toy donation, visit westernmass.toysfortots.org .

