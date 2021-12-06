ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Game Awards will feature “four or five things” on the level of ‘Elden Ring’

By Jack Grimshaw
Cover picture for the articleIn an interview about the upcoming Game Awards, Geoff Keighley has revealed several big game appearances. When speaking with ForTheWin, Keighley spoke about how it felt to reveal Elden Ring’s gameplay trailer in June. “That was two or three years in the making. Every show got questions about it, and even...

PlayStation LifeStyle

Resident Evil: Village Takes Home Four Awards at the Golden Joysticks, Including Ultimate Game of the Year

With December fast approaching, many outlets are now thinking about their game of the year awards. One of the first to go ahead with these is GamesRadar and their Golden Joystick Awards. While a total of 14 games earned a variety of awards across the categories, the biggest winner of the night was Resident Evil Village, which took home four awards.
Eurogamer.net

Elden Ring hands-on: how the beta code runs on all consoles

The recent Elden Ring closed network test gave us an invaluable opportunity to spend some time with From Software's latest - albeit limited owing to tight test periods. Without question, this is one of the most exciting games of 2022, and the test sample proved generous. This is From Software evolving its punishingly hard 'Soulsborne' concept, though the more linear design of prior works shifts to the open world - a decaying land dubbed 'The Lands Between'. Every inch of its lore, every grotesque creature, is sumptuously rendered on a scale quite unlike anything we've seen from this engine, this studio. Grass draws in thick, and far to the horizon. There's a day/night cycle, plus weather states including rain, storms. And to cover so much ground across its wide open terrain, of course, you're given a steed to ride early on, complete with a nifty double jump. This freedom to adventure in any direction, to go anywhere, is the key to Elden Ring's appeal.
wccftech.com

Elden Ring Xbox Beta Comparison Shows Impressive Results on Xbox One X Despite Performance Issues Across the Board

An Elden Ring Xbox beta comparison video has surfaced, showing how the game runs and looks on Xbox One, Xbox One X, and Xbox Series X|S. Courtesy of Youtube channel “ElAnalistaDeBits”, the gameplay footage from this comparison is from the game’s closed network test, and as such, the footage is based on an older build of the game. Nonetheless, the comparison does somewhat provide a glimpse of Elden Ring’s performance and visuals on Xbox platforms. Although the game appears to struggle to maintain a steady framerate on all Xbox platforms, it’s interesting to see how great the upcoming game looks on Microsoft’s last-gen console, the Xbox One X. Clearly, Elden Ring looks and performs best on the Xbox Series X, but the results on the One X are impressive, to say the least.
Nintendo Enthusiast

The Game Awards will feature a world premiere 2.5 years in the making

Following a digital event last year, The Game Awards is set to return in glorious fashion early next month, complete with games, celebration, and, perhaps a new reveal or two. The show’s longtime host, Geoff Keighley, has been working to charge up the hype train for the event, including a tweet tonight hinting at a brand new game that will appear at the show this year. You can see Keighley’s tweet below.
Nintendo Life

The Game Awards Will Feature A 'League Of Legends' Musical Performance By Sting

The Game Awards has announced that this year's show will feature a live musical performance by 17-time Grammy Award-winning musician Sting (no, not that Sting). The commercially and critically-acclaimed musician will perform “What Could Have Been” from the original soundtrack of Riot Games and Fortiche Productions’ League of Legends-based Netflix animated series Arcane.
Destructoid

The Game Awards teases The Lord of the Rings: Gollum appearance

We’re a week away from the 2021 Game Awards, a night of celebration, recognition, and also a metric ton of trailers. The show has been teasing and announcing some of what will be seen and heard at the show, and it looks like The Lord of the Rings: Gollum is one of them.
Android Central

PlayStation recap: Skyrim gets yet another re-release, players get a taste of Elden Ring

I've got to be honest, it's a little weird writing a November PlayStation recap when the company hasn't had a big exclusive this holiday season. While everybody was hoping that Horizon Forbidden West would make it out in time for the holidays, it won't be ready until February 2022 at the earliest (if it isn't delayed again). That said, there are a few notable news stories this month in the world of PlayStation.
Metagamer

Rise, Tarnished! First Impressions on Elden Ring

People photo created by liuzishan - www.freepik.com. Elden Ring is a collaboration between George R.R. Martin, the New York Times best-selling author of Game of Thrones, and Hidetaka Miyazaki, creator of the DARK SOULS video game series.
gamerevolution.com

Before the Review: Elden Ring makes Dark Souls more accessible without being “easier”

Dark Souls fans have resisted the addition of an easy mode for years. After all, the difficulty is an inherent part of the games’ design, and it’s a badge of honor to fight your way through them. However, with accessibility being a topic at the forefront of the industry, From Software is one of the few holdouts when it comes to providing an easy mode for its games. However, after playing Elden Ring, I think From Software has found a way to make both those who want an easier experience and those who don’t want difficulty modes to be added happy.
