The Game Awards will feature “four or five things” on the level of ‘Elden Ring’

The recent Elden Ring closed network test gave us an invaluable opportunity to spend some time with From Software's latest - albeit limited owing to tight test periods. Without question, this is one of the most exciting games of 2022, and the test sample proved generous. This is From Software evolving its punishingly hard 'Soulsborne' concept, though the more linear design of prior works shifts to the open world - a decaying land dubbed 'The Lands Between'. Every inch of its lore, every grotesque creature, is sumptuously rendered on a scale quite unlike anything we've seen from this engine, this studio. Grass draws in thick, and far to the horizon. There's a day/night cycle, plus weather states including rain, storms. And to cover so much ground across its wide open terrain, of course, you're given a steed to ride early on, complete with a nifty double jump. This freedom to adventure in any direction, to go anywhere, is the key to Elden Ring's appeal.

