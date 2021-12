When most large whales—such as blue, minke and humpback whales—chow down, they don’t chew their food with teeth. Instead they employ hundreds of baleen plates that hang from their upper jaw like prickly curtains to filter minuscule prey from the ocean. First the whales gulp vast amounts of seawater into their massive maw. Then, like an enormous juice press, they close their jaws and squeeze the water out through the baleen. As the water escapes, krill and small fish are snagged by the baleen’s bristles. Some whales use this method to devour up to around 20 tons of seafood each day.

