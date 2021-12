GREENSBORO, N.C. — Each one of the future workers at the Toyota battery plant at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite will need a real estate agent, a clerk to help them down at the grocery store, someone to deliver their mail, a doctor at the hospital, a police officer to patrol their street, a chef at a local restaurant and a teacher for their kids. In fact, a formula from the Economic Policy Institute reveals for every 100 durable manufacturing positions created, there are also 744.1 other indirect jobs created. So the megasite's 1,750 jobs would really be more than 14,000 new jobs.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO