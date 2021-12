Long Island/New York hardcore vets Kill Your Idols have released their first new song in 15 years, "Simple, Short & Fast," which will appear on an upcoming split with LIHC newcomers Rule Them All, due February 4 via Flatspot Records (pre-order). "'Simple, Short, & Fast’ is a song many can relate to," guitarist Gary Bennett says. "We all have that friend that thinks they can help by being pedantic. They mean well, but sometimes you just need to be alone in your thoughts. You need to sort it out yourself. But it’s also the perfect formula for hardcore music - Simple, Short, & Fast."

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO