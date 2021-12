I worked at The Cornelia Street Café in the West Village around about 2007-2008, but not for the entirety of either of those years. I was a server some Saturdays and Sundays and a bartender during the week. If I had to prove my period of employment there, odds are that at least a few of the people I worked with would remember me, a handful of friends would testify about having visited me during shifts and I could probably contact the Bravo network for further confirmation, which is a story for another day.

