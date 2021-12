I want to be Kelly Ripa's BFF. I'm just putting it out in the universe because, well, manifestation, y'all. The talk show host seems like one of the most down-to-earth celebs, and I am basing this partly off of her wardrobe choices: When you could have access to just about every designer out there yet constantly go with some of Nordstrom's most affordable brands, that screams low-key to me.

