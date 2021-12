There have been many Dragon Ball-themed games throughout the years, most of them fighting games, but also a mix of RPGs and card games as well. Next year, however, will get one of the most unique entries in the gaming side of the franchise with The Breakers. Instead of focusing on the core cast, it instead pits ordinary citizens against series villains in an asymmetrical multiplayer bout. It seems like a head scratcher, but today we got an overview of how it all shakes out.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO