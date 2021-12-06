ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Confounding and Confusing Events 12/6/21

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act which was recently signed into law provides roughly 1.2 trillion of funding, of which 550 billion is new money which will be directed 51% towards modernizing and making improvements to transportation and infrastructure, with the majority of that funding reserved for highways, roads and bridges....

Reuters

Biden targets all-cash home deals in anti-corruption drive

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Monday vowed to crack down on "criminals, kleptocrats and others" paying cash for houses to launder money as part of a broader anti-corruption drive linked to this week's U.S. Summit for Democracy. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, speaking at the Brookings...
U.S. POLITICS
bocojo.com

Social Security recipients

A big to do over the six plus percent in Social Security recipients COLA increase. The increase in the cost of Medicare Insurance hasn’t been announced yet, so we shall see how much of an increase that we get. The COLA increase is based on the recent 2021 inflation rate. The latest figure I heard, was six plus percent COLA, but by the time the New Year gets here, my guess it will be much more. Especially in the everyday consumer goods, energy and food, that are left out of the equation. The increase will do more for our Nations Senators and Representatives though. You see, they along with many others are tied into COLA also. Prior to the Joe Biden Administration, our country was exporting fossil energy, and now he is begging the Persian Gulf countries to step up oil production. Joe even mocks people looking for answers, to their everyday problems, such as empty shelves in major stores of our country. Biden had the gall to say, we citizens doesn’t know how the supply chain works. Joe is blaming the shortage on hording. True, that does add to shortage, but I believe all of those ships off the West Coast, sailing around in circles are the biggest reason. The ports can’t, or won’t step up, or perhaps maybe there is a shortage of longshoremen for unloading the ships. The stringent laws that California has for truckers, plus the high cost of their diesel oil that the trucks use, has a huge effect on transporting the products, after being unloaded from those ships. Where is Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg? Oh, that’s right he’s on maternity leave, for six weeks.
BUSINESS
Fox News

'Your World' on Biden and Russia

This is a rush transcript of "Your World with Neil Cavuto" on December 7, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. NEIL CAVUTO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: And we're still watching and still waiting. Crossing the line?. President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin...
POTUS

