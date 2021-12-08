ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

'American Underdog' Star Zachary Levi Details Biggest Challenge Filming Kurt Warner Biopic (Exclusive)

By Brian Jones
Popculture
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Christmas Day, Zachary Levi's new film American Underdog will hit theaters, and it will tell the story of how Kurt Warner became of the best quarterbacks in NFL history. While Levi enjoyed playing the role of Warner there was one big issue he had to overcome. PopCulture.com had the chance...

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
film-book.com

AMERICAN UNDERDOG (2021) Movie Trailer 2: Zachary Levi & Anna Paquin Bring the Story of Football Star Kurt Warner To Life

Lionsgate has released the second movie trailer for American Underdog (2021). View here the first American Underdog movie trailer. Andrew Erwin and Jon Erwin‘s American Underdog stars Zachary Levi, Anna Paquin, Dennis Quaid, Adam Baldwin, Bruce McGill, Ser’Darius Blain, and Chance Kelly. David Aaron Cohen, Jon Erwin, and Jon Gunn...
NFL
Popculture

Zachary Levi Teases What Powers Will Be on Display in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' (Exclusive)

Shazam! was a huge hit as the superhero movie made over $360 million worldwide. The success of Shazam! has led DC Films and Warner Bros. to produce the next installment — Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which will be released in 2023. PopCulture.com recently caught up with actor Zachary Levi who stars as the title character and teased what powers he will have in the new movie after Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has hinted at his own for Black Adam.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zachary Levi
ComicBook

Zachary Levi Still Shocked He Got Shazam! Role, Thought It Was A John Cena Thing

Shazam! star Zachary Levi still can't believe he got the role as DC's magical hero – even as he works on his second film in the series, Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Levi has already completed shooting Fury of the Gods, and was taking a minute to reflect on his success in the superhero genre with The Late Late Show host James Corden. It's clear in the interview that Levi is still very humble about his role as Shazam – to the point that he never, ever, believed it would be a role that went to anyone except John Cena!
MOVIES
Popculture

'Bruised': Invicta FC Founder Shannon Knapp Details Working With Halle Berry on Netflix Film (Exclusive)

Halle Berry is back with her new film Bruised, which can be streamed on Netflix now. The 55-year-old actress plays Jackie Justice, a mixed martial arts fighter who leaves the sport in disgrace. With Bruised being focused on MMA, Shannon Knapp, founder, and president of Invicta Fighting Championships, was a consultant to Berry on the film. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Knapp, who shared her thoughts on how Berry did as an MMA fighter.
COMBAT SPORTS
Register Citizen

‘Shakespeare in Love’ Star Simon Callow Boards Heist Film ‘The Pay Day’ (EXCLUSIVE)

“Shakespeare in Love” star Simon Callow has joined the cast of indie heist movie “The Pay Day,” Variety can reveal. Callow, who has also appeared in fare as varied as “The Witcher,” “Four Weddings and a Funeral” and “The Phantom of the Opera,” will play an “eccentric crime boss” in the caper. He was most recently seen in “Hawkeye” on Disney Plus as Armand III.
MOVIES
Popculture

Kal Penn to Star in Biopic of Toronto Raptors' Biggest Fan

Kal Penn is set to star in a new film about the Toronto Raptors' biggest fan. According to Deadline, the Harold & Kumar star has signed on to produce and star in the biopic Superfan, which will tell the story of Nav Bhatia, a fan of the Raptors who became the first fan inducted into the Naismith Hall of Fame. Penn will play Bhatia, who was honored with a championship ring when the team won the NBA Finals in 2019.
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Popculture#The Green Bay Packers#The Arena Football League#Afl#The St Louis Rams#Acl
seattlepi.com

Legendary NBA player Dražen Petrović to Be Portrayed in Biopic (EXCLUSIVE)

Legendary Croatian-born NBA player Dražen Petrović will be portrayed in Danilo Šerbedžija’s upcoming biopic film “Higher Force – The Drazen Petrovic Story” (working title). The film was penned by Ivan Turkovic Krnjak (“Lovebox”) and is being produced by Ljubo Zdjelarević and Ivor Šiber at Zagreb-based Kinoteka. The film will shoot...
NBA
ComicBook

Surprising Dwayne Johnson Movie Jumps Back in the Netflix Top Ten

Netflix's Top Ten got a surprise visit from one of Dwayne Johnson's older movies this week. Fans of The Rock are well versed in Rampage, Jumanji, and Hobbs & Shaw. But, they probably weren't expecting to see Central Intelligence ranked so highly on the service. That's right, the action-comedy starring Johnson alongside his buddy Kevin Hart. It isn't completely surprising as the two friends feel like they're joined at the hip sometimes. Central Intelligence allowed both men to flex their comedy muscles as the comedian got to be a fish out of water in the world of international espionage. While The Rock got to make use of some CGI for his days as an awkward teenager. Audiences recognized the hysterical chemistry between the two when the movie aired for the first time. But, these latest Netflix numbers would seem to indicate that a bunch of people got a reminder over the holiday weekend.
MOVIES
UPI News

Sylvester Stallone to star in Paramount+ series 'Kansas City'

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Sylvester Stallone will star in upcoming Paramount+ drama, Kansas City, his first major lead role in a television series. Stallone will portray a mobster from New York City named Sal who will reestablish the mafia in Kansas City. The drama hails from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan...
MOVIES
600 ESPN El Paso

Kurt Warner Has A New Movie Coming Out Christmas Day

Nothing says Christmas to me like going to see a movie in theaters. Usually, that entails some comic book superhero spectacle or a sci-fi epic in the vein of Star Wars or Avatar; however, this year I will be seeing a different type of story. This year in particular reminds me of 2001 when Will Smith and Michael Mann released Ali. Because this year Kurt Warner, actor Zachary Levi, and directors Andrew and Jon Erwin are making a movie about Kurt Warner's life called American Underdog that will be released on Christmas Day.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
MOVIES
Falcon Report

Kurt Warner Rips Falcons QB Matt Ryan as 'Frustrating & Confusing'

Matt Ryan has his share of critics; it is part of the job of quarterback, especially when an offense struggles as the Atlanta Falcons' has this season. And no, it's just just Joe Fan who is issuing criticism of the 36-year-old team leader. "Few QBs frustrate me more watching film than Matt Ryan,'' ...
NFL
CBS Boston

Kurt Warner Wants To See Patriots-Buccaneers Super Bowl: ‘It’s Not Just A Pipe Dream’

BOSTON (CBS) — Kurt Warner knows a thing or two about stories fit for Hollywood. His own life story is headed to the big screen on Christmas Day, after all. And the Hall of Fame quarterback has another dream scenario in mind for this year’s Super Bowl, one that felt like a million-to-one shot in October but one that now has a real chance of actually happening: A New England Patriots-Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl. Warner was asked to make his Super Bowl prediction on the podcast Pardon My Take. Though his head (and part of his heart) believes the Arizona Cardinals...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy